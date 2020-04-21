The University Interscholastic League announced last Friday the cancellation of all remaining spring activities and state championships due to COVID-19.
The decision came after Governor Greg Abbott announced that schools would remain closed for the remainder of the year.
Dr. Charles Breithaupt, the UIL executive director, released a statement in a press release regarding the decision.
“Our staff had been working hard on plans to resume activities this spring, but without schools in session, interscholastic activities cannot continue,” Breithaupt said in the press release. “Our highest priority during this challenging time is ensuring the health and safety of our students and communities and making progress in the containment of COVID-19 in Texas. We are now turning our attention to the 2020-2021 school year.”
Calhoun Athletic Director Richard Whitaker spoke to the Port Lavaca Wave via email interview about the UIL’s decision on Friday.
“I just really feel bad for the kids, especially the senior athletes,” Whitaker said. “They work all year to prepare and fulfill the goals they had set for themselves, and they don’t get the opportunity to play it out. The underclass kids will get another shot at it but not the seniors.”
The students and coaches alike were heartbroken by the news, Whitaker said, but he added they understand, and most of them were already preparing for the worst-case scenario.
Whitaker talked about the seniors in general, not just student-athletes, dealing with the cancellation of UIL activities.
“The seniors are hurting, so many things they missed out on and not just sports,” Whitaker said. “Like most kids, our kids are very resilient and will come out of this strong.”
Whitaker talked about dealing with this kind of situation for the first time.
“I have never personally witnessed anything like this,” Whitaker said. “We have had shortened seasons because of hurricanes and such but never anything that shut down almost an entire spring season of sports.”
The UIL sent out messages to the athletic directors that they are working on plans for the fall, Whitaker said.
Whitaker said he is concerned about the “conditioning” of the student-athletes moving into the fall semester.
“We are going to have to be able to get back together at some point this summer and start working out again before the fall semester starts,” Whitaker said. “We can only hope and pray that the fall semester we will have things back to normal as possible.”
Whitaker had a few things to say about the Calhoun athletes, especially the seniors.
“For the seniors of Calhoun HS, I say thank you for all the great memories and highlights that we will always cherish of this senior class,” Whitaker said. “This is unfortunate, but this senior class is so talented outside of athletics that these youngsters will move on to bigger and better things in their lives.”
Whitaker added Calhoun athletics continues to reach out to the underclassmen and said they need “to continue to work hard on their own for now and be prepared for the fall season.”
Whitaker and the booster-clubs are currently working on how to handle the athletic banquet, and he added they know there won’t be a banquet this year, but they want to honor the “athletic award winners and scholarship recipients in some manner.”
“Calhoun athletes are the best, and I know our community appreciates them for all their hard work,” Whitaker said.