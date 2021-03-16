Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent hosted a virtual career fair for the fifth graders of the Golden Crescent from Monday, Mar. 8 to Friday, Mar. 12.
Jackson-Roosevelt Elementary School fifth-graders participated in the virtual career fair last week.
The topics that were discussed ranged from plumbing, financing, carpentry, irrigation, STEM, and cosmetology to nutrition and gaming.
The virtual fair showcased various careers, according to Student HireAbility Navigator Raquel Garza.
The program is called the Career Series, and it began in spring 2020.
The TWC State Commissioners challenge each Workforce board to come up with initiatives that target students, especially many of those that were remote learning, Garza said.
The program gathers more than 80 employers from “various industries and roles.”
“They shared what coursework they took, the steps within their career ladder, and what overall choices they made in life that allowed them to get to where they are,” Garza said.
The Career Series not only covers students inside the seven counties of the Golden Crescent, “but nationwide as well,” Garza said.
Kelly Blanco-Leija, the J-R counselor for third to fifth grade students, was coordinated the virtual career fair for J-R.
The students were able to ask questions and “discover different opportunities within the different careers,” Blanco-Leija said.
During one session, the chemical engineer demonstrated a live lab via Zoom to the students, Blanco said.
With the assistance of one of the science teachers, the students had the materials they needed in the classroom.
The students were intrigued by the animation session, Blanco-Leija said.
“The students were excited to learn more about the technology tools that are used to complete projects such as video animation and editing,” Blanco-Leija said.
This was the first time J-R participated in a career fair, and Blanco-Leija said, overall, the students enjoyed the virtual experience.
“Our students have become more comfortable with technology, and the virtual aspect of this career fair was appealing to them,” Blanco-Leija said. “The students were provided with an opportunity to attend a virtual career session of their choice.”
The goal of the program is to help students to discover different career options they can explore as they get older.
Blanco-Leija said it is extremely important for the students to be “exposed” to the different career fields.
“Our kids need to know that their interests, skills, and hobbies can eventually lead them to a promising career,” Blanco-Leija said.
Even in elementary school, Blanco-Leija said students can learn “that their dedication to learning and character-building can lead to a successful future.”