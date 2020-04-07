The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has doubled in case-count in Calhoun County since last Wednesday’s publication, which brings the total to 12 confirmed cases.
The good news over the weekend was one patient has recovered, which brings the active case count down to 11.
On April 5, the 12th positive case reported is a resident of Calhoun County and hospitalized at the time of the press release. This case is attributed to travel outside of the county.
On April 4, there were two cases reported; number 10, attributed to travel outside the county, and number 11, attributed to community spread.
In addition to the reported 11th case, there is a possibility that individuals who visited Walmart, Monday, March 30, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., could have been exposed, according to the release.
“The risk of contracting the virus from this exposure is low, and isolation is not required for anyone who does not have symptoms.”
The sixth case was confirmed March 30, and it was “contracted through travel,” the release said.
The first of the three cases reported on April 4, was the ninth confirmed case.
There were no cases reported on April 2 and 3.
The eighth case was reported on April 1, while the seventh case was announced on March 31.
The sixth case was confirmed on March 30.
At approximately 9:20 a.m. on Sunday, March 29, MMC reported the fourth and fifth positive test results for COVID-19 in Calhoun County.
On March 27, MMC reported the county’s third positive test.
The first COVID-19 case was confirmed Wednesday, March 25, and the second one quickly followed in less than an hour.
Later that day, Calhoun County ISD Superintendent Larry Nichols issued a press release stating a Jackson-Roosevelt Elementary staff member became ill over the spring break period. That employee later tested positive for COVID-19.
“The staff member has not been on campus since March 13th and is following all CDC guidelines. Although the employee is not a classroom teacher, students, staff, and campus visitors may have been in contact with the employee prior to the onset of any symptoms,” Nichols stated in the release.
All 12 patients who have tested positive are residents of Calhoun County.
Of the 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Calhoun County, four are travel-related, six are community spread, and two were spread from person to person, according to MMC officials.
“With community spread, all areas of the county are considered a possible source of exposure. Please comply with city and county orders. Everyone should be staying at home except to provide or obtain essential services. Please practice social distancing when it is necessary to be out of the home and keep performing extensive hygiene measures,” stated the release.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that COVID-19 cases have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness. Fever, cough, and/or shortness of breath may appear two to 14 days after exposure.
DSHS is supporting Calhoun County in identifying any close contacts of patients while they were sick, so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms and quickly tested if needed.
Human coronaviruses like the one that causes COVID-19 are most commonly spread through coughing and sneezing, personal contact like shaking hands, and touching a surface with the virus and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
There are simple steps everyone can take to help prevent spreading them:
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Stay home when you are sick.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus through social distancing.
If you suspect you have COVID-19 or have been exposed to COVID-19 and need medical attention, please contact your doctor or the hospital prior to coming in so arrangements can be made for you to be seen.
Please know our team at Memorial Medical Center is working diligently to protect and provide for our community. Memorial Medical Center is still open for all emergency and hospital services.
The following measures have been instituted at Memorial Medical Center:
Memorial Medical Center has restricted access to the hospital for patients, visitors, employees, and clinical personnel. Access will only be through the Emergency Room doors and Front Entrance doors.
The formal screening process will be performed on everyone entering the facility. Screening will include a temperature check and a questionnaire.
Visitation will be limited to one visitor daily (16 years or older) per patient.
Luby’s will be closed to the public starting April 1.
The public can find up-to-date coronavirus information at DSHS Website (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- nCoV/index.html) and the CDC Website (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html)