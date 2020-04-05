Memorial Medical Center in conjunction with Calhoun County and Calhoun County Texas Emergency Management is reporting the twelfth positive test result for COVID-19 in the area.
The 12th positive case is a resident of Calhoun County and is currently hospitalized. This case is attributed to travel outside of the county. Employers, family members, and other close contacts will be notified and monitored by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
As stated previously, there is community spread of COVID-19 in Calhoun County. With community spread, all areas of the county are considered a possible source of exposure. Please comply with City and County orders. Everyone should be staying at home except to provide or obtain essential services. Please practice social distancing when it is necessary to be out of the home and keep performing extensive hygiene measures.