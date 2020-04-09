Memorial Medical Center, in conjunction with Calhoun County and Calhoun County Texas Emergency Management, is reporting the 14th positive test result for COVID-19 in a Calhoun County resident.
The patient is currently isolating at home. The Texas Department of State Health Services states that there has been no local exposure. They believe this case to be associated with travel outside the County.
Please continue to follow city, county, and state recommendations and mandates. Everyone should be staying at home as much as possible, practicing social distancing when it is necessary to be out of the home, and practicing the hygiene measures that have been discussed previously.