Memorial Medical Center, in conjunction with Calhoun County and Calhoun County Texas Emergency Management, is reporting the 15th positive test result for COVID-19 in a Calhoun County resident.
The patient is currently hospitalized. The Texas Department of State Health Services believe this case to have been acquired via person-to-person spread. Employers, family members, and other close contacts will be notified of exposure by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Please continue to follow city, county, and state recommendations and mandates. Everyone should be staying at home as much as possible, practicing social distancing when it is necessary to be out of the home, and practicing the hygiene measures that have been discussed previously.