Memorial Medical Center, in conjunction with Calhoun County and Calhoun County Texas Emergency Management, is reporting the 19th positive test result for COVID-19, bringing the total for positive COVID-19 tests in Calhoun County residents to 19.
The Texas Department of State Health Services states that this case is attributed to community spread and the person is isolating at home.
Please continue to follow city, county, and state recommendations and mandates. Everyone should be staying at home as much as possible, practicing social distancing when it is necessary to be out of the home, and utilizing good hygiene measures.