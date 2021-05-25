Hurricane season is about to start, and we’ve already had a taste of this during this weekend’s tropical depression that dropped more rain on a saturated Calhoun County.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently announced the outlook for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. It is not expected to be as active as 2020, but there is a 60 percent chance of it being above normal.
NOAA predicts that there will be 13-20 named storms forecast with six to 10 of those becoming hurricanes and three to five becoming major hurricanes.
Matthew Rosencrans, Hurricane Season Outlook lead at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, noted that a cycle of high activity continues and that it has been in a high activity cycle since 1995.
El Nino is currently neutral, which means it most likely won’t suppress or inhibit the formation of storms, but with the possible return of La Nina, that potential could push activity into the upper range, said Rosencrans.
“Predicted warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds, and an enhanced West African monsoon will likely be factors in this year’s overall activity,” noted Rosencrans.
“But regardless of the season, it only takes one storm to devastate a community,” he said.
Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves spoke during the Hurricane Outlook 2021 Media Briefing webinar, hosted by NOAA.
He noted that the 2020 season was the most active in 170 years, and the record-setting 22 storms cost $9 billion in damages.
Graves said his office had the utmost confidence in the science and that the forecast was grounded in facts and data.
“I encourage people to seek guidance and to prepare accordingly,” he said.
Acting NOAA Administrator Ben Friedman said hurricanes bring dangerous winds, along with deadly storm surge, so residents need to focus on water as well as wind when preparing for a storm.
Friedman also pointed out improvements NOAA has made to increase the accuracy of its forecasts, including:
In March, the flagship Global Forecast System was upgraded to improve hurricane genesis forecasting and coupled it with a wave model extending ocean wave forecasts from 10 days out to 16 days.
Forecasters are using P-Surge, an upgraded probabilistic storm surge model, which includes improved tropical cyclone wind structure and storm size information that offers better predictability and accuracy. This upgrade extends the lead-time of P-Surge forecast guidance from 48 to 60 hours in situations where there is high confidence.
NOAA’s Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory will deploy its largest array of air and water uncrewed systems to gather data designed to help improve hurricane intensity forecasts and forecast models. New drones will be launched from NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft that will fly into the lower part of hurricanes, and in the ocean, sail drones, hurricane gliders, global drifters, and air-deployable technology will track various parts of the life cycle of tropical storms, according to a NOAA press release.
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell urges residents to prepare for the upcoming season by having and practicing an evacuation route, reviewing important documents and securing them in a safe place or having digital copies securely saved on a phone or tablet, reviewing insurance coverage with your agent to make sure you are covered for wind, flood, and other damage, and downloading the FEMA app to receive the latest updates.
She also noted that, during the pandemic, the agency learned new ways to communicate with officials and plans to keep using those, such as virtual town halls.
Criswell also urged residents to visit ready.gov, which has information and tools to help you make plans for the 2021 hurricane season.
PREPAREDNESS RESOURCES:
ready.gov – federal preparedness site
TexasReady.gov - state preparedness site
tdem.texas.gov – Texas Department of Emergency Management