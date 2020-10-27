3 Steps Toward Recovery After a Car Wreck Injury

A car wreck is a wild, emotional rollercoaster. Between dealing with insurance, getting repairs, and explaining the accident a hundred times over, we often forgot to care for ourselves. However, injuries to the neck and back are some of the most common injuries after an automobile collision. Whether it's whiplash, a sprained neck, or a herniated disc, getting treatment is pertinent to avoiding long-term, chronic pain.
In order to avoid chronic pain, it's essential to start the path to recovery right away. Here are just a few steps to get you started:
Consult With A Chiropractor: There is a lot of confusion after a car crash, and who to consult with about neck and back pain after a car accident shouldn't add to the confusion. Visiting a chiropractor who specializes in car accidents is the best way to ensure you're getting the best treatment possible for your injuries. A car accident chiropractor should have access to a special x-ray called a stress x-ray that detects the root cause of spinal pain better than an MRI.
Receive Custom Care: Rarely anything in this life is one-size-fits-all. Every car accident and body involved is unique and requires a customized approach to treatment in order to treat ailments as quickly as possible. Your car accident chiropractor should have several years of experience in treating car accident patients - if not, it's best to find another. An experienced chiropractor will help streamline the process, so you get back to yourself faster.
Understand Preventative Care: A good chiropractor knows that treatment doesn't stop once patients are back on their feet. Ligaments and muscles are easily strained and sprained without proper preventative care. By strengthening the muscles surrounding the place of injury, you're less likely to reaggravate the injury once you return to everyday life.
Recovering from an auto accident isn't easy, but with the help of an experienced chiropractor specializing in car accidents, you can get back to everyday life with confidence. Dr. Patrick Waiken at Culebra Injury & Pain Clinic has over 20 years of experience helping car accident victims improve their quality of life. If you're suffering from pain due to a car accident, call their office today for a complimentary exam at 210-733-9999.