Memorial Medical Center in conjunction with Calhoun County and Calhoun County Texas Emergency Management is reporting the sixth positive test result for COVID-19 in the area. The patient is a resident of Calhoun County, and have been instructed to self-quarantine at home.
Memorial Medical Center was informed of the test results on the morning of Monday, March 30, 2020. We believe this case to be travel related. Patient identifiers on any confirmed cases will not be released. At this point, we know that there is community spread of COVID-19 in our area, and the specific locations and demographics of these patients is not necessary information that the public needs in order to protect themselves. Employers, family members, and other close contacts will be notified and monitored by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
With community spread, all areas of the county should be considered a possible source of exposure. Everyone should be staying at home as much as possible, practicing social distancing when it is necessary to be out of the home, and practicing the hygiene measures that have been discussed previously.