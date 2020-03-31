Calhoun County received its fourth and fifth confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, March 29. The first case was confirmed Wednesday, March 25, and the second one quickly followed in less than an hour.
Later that day, Calhoun County ISD Superintendent Larry Nichols issued a press release stating a Jackson-Roosevelt Elementary staff member became ill over the spring break period. That employee later tested positive for COVID-19.
“The staff member has not been on campus since March 13th and is following all CDC guidelines. Although the employee is not a classroom teacher, students, staff, and campus visitors may have been in contact with the employee prior to the onset of any symptoms,” Nichols stated in the release.
Following the results of the positive test, J-R Elementary was thoroughly cleaned and e-Misted using medical-grade cleaners per the current sanitation plan. In addition to regular cleaning, the eMist procedure was also utilized on March 8.
On March 27, Memorial Medical Center reported the county’s third positive test.
At approximately 9:20 a.m. on. Sunday, MMC reported the fourth and fifth positive test results for COVID-19 in Calhoun County.
All five patients who have tested positive are residents of Calhoun County and have been instructed to self-quarantine at home.
Out of the five confirmed COVID-19 cases in Calhoun County, one is travel-related, while the other four are community spread, according to MMC officials.
“With community spread, all areas of the county should be considered a possible source of exposure, and we should all be staying at home as much as possible, practicing social distancing when it is necessary to be out of the home, and practicing the hygiene measures that have been discussed previously,” an MMC press release said. “At this point, we know that there is community spread of COVID-19 in our area, and the specific locations and demographics of these patients is not necessary information that the public needs in order to protect themselves.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that COVID-19 cases have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness. Fever, cough and/or shortness of breath may appear two-to-14 days after exposure.
DSHS is supporting Calhoun County in identifying any close contacts of the patient while they were sick so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms and quickly tested if needed.
Human coronaviruses like the one that causes COVID-19 are most commonly spread through coughing and sneezing, personal contact like shaking hands, and touching a surface with the virus and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
There are simple steps everyone can take to help prevent spreading them:
-- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an
alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
-- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
-- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
-- Stay home when you are sick.
-- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
-- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
The best way to prevent this illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus through social distancing.
If you suspect you have COVID-19 or have been exposed to COVID-19 and need medical attention, please contact your doctor or the hospital prior to coming in so we can make arrangements for you to be seen.
Please know our team here at Memorial Medical Center is working diligently to protect and provide for our community. Memorial Medical Center is still open for all emergency and hospital services.
The following measures have been instituted at Memorial Medical Center:
1. Memorial Medical Center has restricted access to the hospital for patients, visitors, employees, and clinical personnel. Access will only be through the Emergency Room doors and Front Entrance doors.
2. The formal screening process will be performed on everyone entering the facility. Screening will include a temperature check and a questionnaire.
3. Visitation will be limited to one visitor daily (16 years or older) per patient.
4. Public access to Luby’s Etc. has been restricted to “to go” only. There will be no public seating.
The public can find up-to-date coronavirus information at DSHS Website (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- nCoV/index.html) and the CDC Website (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html)