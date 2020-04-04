Memorial Medical Center in conjunction with Calhoun County and Calhoun County Texas Emergency Management is reporting the ninth positive test result for COVID-19 in the area.
The patient is a resident of Calhoun County and is currently isolating at home. The Texas Department of State Health Services states that this person is isolating at home and there has been no exposure to the public.
We believe this case to have been acquired via person-to-person spread, but this will be confirmed by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Employers, family members, and other close contacts will be notified and monitored by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
At this point, we know that there is community spread of COVID-19 in our area. Employers, family members, and other close contacts will be notified and monitored by the Texas Department of State Health Services. With community spread, all areas of the county are considered a possible source of exposure. Everyone should be staying at home as much as possible, practicing social distancing when it is necessary to be out of the home, and practicing the hygiene measures that have been discussed previously.