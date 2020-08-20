Advantages of Fiber to The Home

Fiber to The Home (FTTH) is a technology where optic fiber cables are used to deliver signals from a central point of the network to individual network points such as homes and buildings. This technology was introduced as a replacement for the old copper wire transmission because of its fast speed and convergence time. Today, there is a significant number of subscribers using the FTTH, and they can all attest to the advantages of using Fiber Optic Internet.
Fast Speeds
Fiber to the home cables are made up of thin strands that are primarily composed of glass or plastic. It carries a signal from one point to another through light pulses. It can move data at very high speeds for long distances without facing attenuation in the signal. Attenuation is a term used to refer to signal loss, which results in loss of data. However, FTTH faces little or no loss of signal. Because of this, one can enjoy speeds of up to 1 Gbps. This enables users to download high definition movies in just a few seconds.
Convenience and Simplicity
Since Fiber to the home cables is made of glass, they barely generate any electricity. As a result, any power lines close to them cannot result in interference. According to the FTTH council, nothing they know can hurt the FTTH cables, not unless they are physically cut or destroyed. As such, there is no cause for alarm that one's internet might be cut at any time when engaging online.
FTTH also offers excellent opportunities for an upgrade in case of future changes. In this case, the fiber optic cable can be termed as future-proof. This is because it has the capability of expanding without needing the replacement of cables. Since fiber optic cables use light pulses, they can be used to scale other technologies that are coming up. As such, one needs not to be concerned about changing it.
No Throttling
In many cases, people using systems such as air conditioners find themselves at the edge during a hot summer. This is because it is hot, and everyone wants their air conditioners to work. As such, power lines are overloaded since the systems are being used at the same time. The same way, cable internet employs throttling to prevent any cases of an internet outage. When one needs their internet most, ISPs lower the speed in rotation for every household. However, with Fiber to the home, there is no throttling. This is because fiber internet speeds are less vulnerable to overloading.
Reliable and High-Quality TV
With the current surge in buying ultra HD 4K television, there is a need for better, faster internet. As such, the better one's internet bandwidth is, the clearer the pictures from the television. If one is using cable internet, they might find it difficult to stream in 4K. However, with Fiber Optic's ultra-fast speeds, users do not miss a beat of their favorite programs.
Final Thoughts
Fiber to the home comes with many benefits that are quite evident with the current trends of technology. It has filled the gaps that cable internet could not fill, and with ultra-fast speeds that are sure to impress. If you are looking to install Fiber Optic internet in Port Lacava, TX, Infinium offers plans starting at just $110/ month. You can visit their website here to learn more.