Calhoun County commissioners approved advertising for bids for drainage and sewer improvements at Alamo Beach during its Wednesday, Sept. 15, meeting.
The bid package is part of a 2020 Community Development Block Grant awarded to the county.
Scott Mason with G&W Engineering said all the ditches will be designed for a 25-year rain and will be dug deeper than they currently are and said they would be reworking the existing drainage scheme to make it better and more efficient.
There are seven outfalls, and only one will be reworked to make it able to hold a larger pipe. In total, 50,000 to 60,000 linear feet will be worked, and this includes culverts and outfalls. Some of that footage involves culverts that are part of a person’s driveway, but these will be considered on a case-by-case basis, he said.
Commissioner Vern Lyssy asked if the drainage would follow the natural flow, to which Mason answered “yes.”
“That’s easier than trying to invent the wheel,” said Commissioner David Hall.
A pre-bid meeting will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 7, and bids will be due before 2 p.m. Oct. 21.
In other business, the court:
- Approved a Petition to Vacate Outlot 2 in the Hull and Zimmerman Subdivision in Port O’Connor following a public hearing.
- Approved a preliminary plat for the Pershall Subdivision, a replat of Lot 2 in the Hull and Zimmerman Subdivision.
- Approved a request from the Calhoun County Fair Association to obtain a permit from the Texas Alcoholic Beverages Commission to sell alcoholic beverages at the 2021 Calhoun County Fair.
- Approved a job description for a county court-at-law administrative assistant/court coordinator.
- Approved an amendment to the 2021 Salary Order.
- Approved the final plat for the Chocolate Bayou Subdivision.
- Approved auction proceeds of $10,110 to be deposited into the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office’s Vehicle Maintenance account.
- Declared a printer from the Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, office as surplus/salvage as well as the transfer of a shredder to the sheriff’s office.
- Accepted the July and August donations to the Calhoun County Public Library.
- Declared items from the library as waste.
- Accepted August reports from the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office and Calhoun County justices of the peace, precincts 3, 4, and 5.
- Approved 10 amendments to the 2021 budget.
- Approved payment of Memorial Medical Center, county bills, and payroll.