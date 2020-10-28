The Calhoun Sandcrabs have a break this week with the Alice Coyotes forfeiting Friday’s game due to COVID-19.
The Sandcrabs move to 4-0 in district play and will now turn their focus on a potential district title game against the Calallen Wildcats.
Sandcrabs Head Coach Richard Whitaker informed his players who were preparing for Alice during Monday’s practice.
“The thing I told them, congratulations, you’re 4-0. They are excited about being 4-0. There are no guarantees when you play games,” Whitaker said. “We were certainly hoping to go down and get a win in Alice, but there are no guarantees. Alice has a great football team.”
The tone of practice shifted when the news broke, and Whitaker said the coaches prepared all weekend and had a game plan put together for Alice.
“I talked to Alice on Saturday and their superintendent, and he assured us that we were going to play,” Whitaker said, “but I think the county officials got back involved again and make them take a second test on Wednesday, which means they wouldn’t get the results until Friday.”
Just like Calallen, who was scheduled to face Alice last Friday, Calhoun now has an extra week to prepare for the Wildcats, and Whitaker and the Sandcrabs will use this time to rest and heal from the Miller game.
“Any bumps and bruises; Steve [Johnson] has a sprained ankle. He’s had a sprained ankle for weeks,” Whitaker said. “Anything like that hopefully now we can have some time to heal up.”
Whitaker added his team will take this advantage to get players that were banged up throughout the season healthy for Calallen.
“Sometimes, it works to your disadvantage. You’re playing well and all of sudden, you miss a game. You come out a little rusty, so I hope that doesn’t happen,” Whitaker said. “We’ll practice hard this week and try to keep the kids very active running and everything, and hopefully, we’ll take advantage of this.”
The Calhoun Sandcrabs now have an open date this week and host the Calallen Wildcats at home Friday, Nov. 6.