Community Action Committee of Victoria, Texas, assists low-income residents to pay utilities such as electricity, gas, propane, and water. CACVT also provides relocation and or rental assistance to extremely low to moderate-income individuals and families who are experiencing possible homelessness. Services vary according to the need. The service area includes Aransas, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Gonzales, Jackson, Lavaca, Refugio, and Victoria counties.
CACVT also assists low-income households in weatherizing their homes- making them more airtight and energy-efficient. Other housing services depend upon availability.
Information needed for assistance may be obtained online at www.cacv.us, via email to cacvt@cacv.us, or by calling 361-575-0478. Applications are available in containers from the front porch of the office at CACVT 4007 Halsey St., Victoria, Texas 77901. CACVT also has a contact in each of the nine service counties where clients can pick up a hard copy of the application.