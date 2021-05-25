Producers in Victoria and Calhoun Counties are eligible to apply for 2021 Livestock Forage Disaster Program benefits on small grain, native pasture, improved pasture, annual ryegrass.
LFP provides compensation if you suffer grazing losses for covered livestock due to drought on privately owned or cash leased land or fire on federally managed land.
County committees can only accept LFP applications after notification is received by the National Office of qualifying drought or if a federal agency prohibits producers from grazing normal permitted livestock on federally managed lands due to qualifying fire. You must complete a CCC-853 and the required supporting documentation no later than January 31, 2022, for 2021 losses.
For additional information about LFP, including eligible livestock and fire criteria, contact the Victoria County USDA Service Center at 361-576-1129 or the Calhoun County USDA Service Center at 361-552-2969 or visit fsa.usda.gov.