Calhoun High School Athletic Trainers will celebrate 20 years of recognizing October as breast cancer awareness month by selling pink shirts. The community is asked to wear the pink shirts during the annual “pink out” Sandcrab football game Friday, Oct. 29.
CHS Head Athletic trainer Frank Parker said his mother was diagnosed with cancer 20 years ago.
“My mother was diagnosed in 2001 along with some student trainers’ family members,” said Parker. “So we decided to sell pink shirts and give money to an organization or to people. We have been selling pink shirts for 20 years, and my mother is still cancer-free.”
For the last 15 years, the trainers have partnered with Guardians of Hope. Their goal is to donate funds raised to a Calhoun County Independent School District employee that is dealing with cancer.
“Roughly, we have donated about $3,000 a year, which adds up to about $60,000 over the past 20 years,” said Parker. “We are hoping to raise at least $3,000 this year as well.”
“In November, the students will meet and interact with Guardians of Hope and the recipients chosen to receive the funds,” said Parker. “They see and hear how grateful the recipients are for the help and support. Lots of smiles and tears are shared. I think it opens their eyes to other needs and how we can affect them.”
“There are only 500 shirts, and when they are gone, they are gone,” said Parker.
The cost for a pink out shirt is $20 for short sleeves and $25 for long sleeves and can be purchased by contacting a student athletic trainer or calling the CHS athletic training room at 361-552-3775.