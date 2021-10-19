Calhoun High School Athletic Trainers, from left, Joaquin Sanchez, Camden Williams, Cheyanne Escobar, Adrianna Cortez and Josefat Torres model the 2021 “Pink-Out” shirts for sale to raise awareness for breast cancer during the month of October. The shirts are available from any CHS trainer or by calling 361-552-3775. The “pink-out” game is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 29, at Sandcrab Stadium. (Contributed photo)