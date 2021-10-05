Memorial Medical Center is in good standing at this point.
Roshanda Thomas, assistant administrator for the hospital, spoke to the Calhoun County commissioners on Sept. 29 about MMC’s financial standing as well as other items of interest.
Thomas said MMC had netted $381,213 in August compared to $291,000 in July and $266,000 in August 2020.
“We have a net income of $1.5 million, so we’re in pretty good standing at this point,” said Thomas.
Contributing to the increase were volumes across the hospital for surgery, outpatient services, and others, she said.
Gross charges were likely an all-time high at $8.3 million, said Thomas. In 2019, before the pandemic, the hospital was at $6.9 million in gross charges.
“We’ve surpassed our gross charges, so from that point, it’s a very good standing, “ she said.
Thomas said the hospital is currently finishing reporting for Senate Bill 809 Rider 143, which requires reporting to the state how COVID-19 federal funds were used.
“They just want to know that we are using the money appropriately,” said Thomas. “New funding relief is set to be available by the end of the month, so the monthly reporting will help keep funding coming through. We’re excited about that.”
She said they asked their nursing home partners, of which there are nine, to do their reporting.
The DSRIP waiver got a one-year extension, which will take it to 2024, said Thomas.
“We’re keeping a close eye on it, and hopefully, it will be extended.”
Thomas also told commissioners that the above-ground fuel storage tank was in place, except for the pump.
“We got it installed, but in the tropical storm that came through a few weeks ago, we lost our pump in New Orleans,” she said, noting a manual pump had been installed.
“It is anticipated that by November, we will have the whole automated system,” said Thomas. “Right now, it’s like being at the gas station pumping gas into the tank. That’s not a good place to be if we have a hurricane.”
In addition, Thomas reported that:
The search for a chief financial officer is continuing with a new recruitment company.
The uncompensated care payment is in, and the final payment will be toward the end of the year. This program required an intergovernmental transfer of $350,482 that resulted in more than $1 million in reimbursements. “The IGT was little, but we got a whole lot at the end,” said Thomas.