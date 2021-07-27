Two Austin Police Department officers traveled to Port O’Connor July 20 to honor Josie’s Restaurant for service to 15 APD officers during a recent retreat. Among those that attended the presentation are, from left, John Collins, APD Sgt. Tim Kresta, Josie Covarrubias, APD Senior Chaplain Rick Randall, Peyton Elliot, and Joe Newsome. (Jared Van Epps/Wave photo)