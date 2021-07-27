Two Austin Police officers traveled to Port O’Connor Tuesday, July 20, to honor and recognize an area restaurant.
Josie’s Mexican Food received an American flag that was flown at Austin Police headquarters in honor of it serving food to 15 Austin Police Department officers during their health and wellness fishing retreat.
APD Sgt. Tim Kresta and senior chaplain Rick Randall represented the station and handed the flag and certificate of recognition from the police chief to the restaurant.
Josie’s owner Eloisa Newsome had her mother, the original owner, Josie Covarrubias, her husband Joe Newsome, and her niece Payton Elliott receive the flag and certificate on her behalf.
Covarrubias said it was awesome for the restaurant to be recognized by APD.
“My daughter had prepared food for them, and they were down here with their little group. I think it was like 15 of them, so twice in two years. They’re just coming to show their appreciation,” Covarrubias said.
John Collins, who coordinates the wellness event, said it is a retreat for the Austin officers that need a break from their “daily work.”
“We’re doing these fishing retreats for them, and they come down. We give them nice places to stay, and we furnish everything when they come down,” Collins said.
Collins added that Josie’s has done “real good” with furnishing food for the officers in the past.
It took Newsome’s breath away when she got the announcement about this special recognition.
“When my friend John [Collins] sent me an email and told me what they were going to do, I was kind of blown away. I mean, it really hit the heart. We’ve been here for over 38 years,” Newsome said.
“Just to have a little recognition for something for me was not really a big deal, but it meant a lot to them and was pretty amazing,” Newsome added.
Newsome’s husband, Joe, was excited that the restaurant was being honored by APD.
“I consider it a very big honor. I have a tremendous amount of respect for all our local police departments,” he said, “but the flag from the capital of the state of Texas with a lot of what’s going on with the lack of respect for police officers. For them to show us some respect and appreciation, we consider a tremendous honor,” he said.
Newsome wanted to thank APD and Collins for the special recognition.
“It really meant a lot to us for them to drive down here. That was pretty moving,” she said.
Newsome was out of town when the presentation was made, but was thankful for a fellow restaurant owner, Kacie Stalak, who prepared food that afternoon for the special occasion.
“She came and put food together for something that was special to us, and to have another restaurant owner do that for you, it was just very touching,” Newsome said.
Sheriff Bobbie Vickery and Chief Deputy Johnny Krause represented Calhoun County at the event.