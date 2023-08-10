Camp Calhoun: X-Stream learning to return with free after-school program
Following last year’s implementation of the program, Camp Calhoun: X-Stream Learning is returning once more to Calhoun County Independent School District (CCISD). Offering free after-school tutoring, educational assistance and enrichment opportunities for students, the program will focus on helping children grow as students and as people.
Starting this fall semester, from Sep. 11 to Dec. 14 Monday-Thursday, students at HJM Elementary School, Jackson-Roosevelt Elementary School, Seadrift School and Travis Middle School are eligible to join for no cost. With more than 200 students registered the previous year, and organized by teachers, this year’s program is going all in on finding more opportunities for enrichment and sustainability.
“One of the things we’re looking at is sustainability for years to come since after this year, our funding runs out, so we are thinking beyond year two because it’s been so successful with parents signing up. Initially, when the state said we’d need the children to stay three hours, we were worried that no one would,” CCISD Literacy Specialist Sherry Williams said. “But by the end, we were thrilled with the number of kids we signed up, and the kids loved it so much that they were upset when their parents came to pick them up.”
Every day, following an after-school snack provided by the program and an hour of tutoring and homework assistance, students are given an hour of enrichment, which varies from day to day. In the previous year, this could range from building structures using pool noodles, making dog treats for the local humane society or being given a class on CPR. However, this year, Williams said that they want to also expand their horizons and include topics such as dance or sewing.
“We’re looking to enhance the enrichment opportunities this year, by looking at our STEM programing and enhancing it. We’re looking at doing some alignment from campus to campus. We have two large elementary schools in town that both run the program. For example, I’d like to do something big with fire awareness month in October,” Williams said. “Some of our previous programs featured students making ornaments or Christmas cards for sailors. We’re also looking at community service activities as a way to teach them how to give back to their community, such as making dog toys from shirts. One activity that was very successful was having our higher grades come down to help with the lower grade students, which helped build some leadership roles with them.”
Another goal for this year is to increase the program’s outreach and participation with middle schoolers. One possible idea that was developed by the organizers was to bring in high school student volunteers to help lead activities. High schoolers, according to Williams, are ideal leaders for middle schoolers.
“Middle school students are hard to reach, and while we can work with them, many of them are involved in athletics. But one idea that was brought up by our staff was hiring high school students to work with the middle schoolers. Since then, I’ve reached out to Sandettes to see if their captains might be able to come over one day a week and work with the girls on Tuesdays,” Williams said. “We’ve also reached out to those high school students interested in becoming teachers and seeing if they’d be interested in working with our middle school students as a way to see if teaching is right for them.”
For those interested in enrolling their students, an application form is available at bit.ly/CampCalhounFall23 or by contacting Williams at williamssh@calcoisd.org.