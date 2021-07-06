The sun is beating down on you, so you head to the beach to cool off in the ocean. You’re enjoying the waves, and the next thing you know, you’re being pulled away from shore by a rip current.
What do you do to get out of the No. 1 beach public safety risk?
You relax, according to Dr. Greg Dusek, senior scientist with the National Ocean Service, an office within the U.S. Department of Commerce National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
“Rip currents will not pull you under the water but out,” he explained.
So, you want to swim across the current in a direction following the shoreline, and when out, swim at an angle back to shore and away from the current. If you can escape, float or tread water and yell or wave for assistance if needed.
WHAT IT IS:
“I think the basic definition is that rip currents are strong, narrow flows of water that extend away from the beach,” said Dusek. “I think it is important to remember that rip currents can occur on any beach where there are breaking waves.”
Although common, at the end of June, 21 drowning deaths have been attributed to rip currents. In 2017, there were 71 deaths from rip currents, and “it was probably a little higher because many rip current deaths go unreported,” said Dusek.
One reason a rip current forms is a sandbar, which creates breaking waves on either side of it. “There is shallower water there, and that’s why waves break,” he said.
Another reason is hard structures in the water, such as piers, jetties, or rocky outcroppings. These areas, Dusek said, have rip currents there almost all the time, and “so those are areas where you really want to be careful of swimming near.”
Rip currents can also form when waves come together from two different angles from opposite directions. Changes to the bottom of the seafloor can also create rip currents.
BEACH SMART:
Big waves, small waves, and the tide all play their roles in creating rip currents.
“I think this is one of the most important things that can be communicated – it’s not just really big waves that drive rips. You can have strong rips with waves of only two to three feet,” Dusek said. “Then rip currents tend to be strongest at low tide. So, when you go to the beach, and it seems like a nice day, and the waves aren’t that big, you still have to be aware of potential rip currents.”
To do that, Dusek said to know before you go by checking weather and water conditions. In addition, he suggested checking weather conditions during your beach visit. If a lifeguard is available, swim near one, plus do not swim alone and have a flotation device with you or on you.
The best way to help someone caught in a rip current is to stay onshore and yell for help, toss them a flotation device, call out instructions to the swimmer caught in the current as well as call 911 for help.
“More often than not, the person that goes in to make the rescue ends up being the one that drowns, so if you want to help them, throw them something that floats and try to guide them out of the rip and toward the shore,” said Dusek. “Go and get a lifeguard or some other emergency personnel.”