Calhoun County beaches will be closed over the Easter weekend after Calhoun County Commissioners voted to do so in an emergency meeting Wednesday.
This includes Magnolia Beach, Hattaras Beach and all of Kingfisher Beach include its facilities. The order is in effect beginning Thursday at 1 p.m. and will be revisited during the commissioners’ April 15 meeting.
Commissioners met with the mayors of Port Lavaca, Seadrift and Point Comfort to gather input before making the decision to close the beaches.
Public boat ramps will remain open but fishing piers will be closed.
Commissioner Vern Lyssy made the motion to close all county beaches and piers, which was seconded by Commissioner David Hall and approved unanimously.
Commissioner Gary Reese made the motion to close Kingfisher beach and all its facilities, which was seconded by Lyssy and approved unanimously.
Commissioner Clyde Syma made the motion to close Hattaras Beach, seconded by Lyssy and approved unanimously.
Calhoun County Sheriff Bobby Vickery said his office had received a “huge number of calls asking if our beaches were open for the weekend and as it’s Easter weekend it would be a massive influx of out-of-towners.”
“Our primary goal is to protect our citizens,” said Hall.
There were 12 cases of COVID-19 in Calhoun County with three of those people having recovered.
The commissioners noted that the residents have been doing what they needed to do to flatten the COVID-19 curve.
“People are doing a good enough job already and are asked to do without bringing someone in and messing it up for us,” said Lyssy.
The question of enforcement was raised and Vickery said he had his investigators doing shifts as well and it was working pretty well. “We’ll bring in extra on overtime if the beaches are closed and we need to keep people out,” he said.
The question of driving on the beach was raised and Vickery said it would be better if it was closed to everything as people could say they were driving or just looking and then unpack as soon as law enforcement left.
Port Lavaca Mayor Jack Whitlow said the city would close its pier at Bayfront Peninsula as well due to social distancing issues on the six-foot piers.
Seadrift Mayor Elmer DeForest said his city had closed its piers a week ago for the reasons of social distancing but the seawall cabanas and pavilions were open but police were doing periodic checks to enforce the social distancing.
DeForest noted that the police had to break up a gather of more than 20 people at a home so gatherings can happen anywhere.
Point Comfort Mayor Leslie Machicek asked if hotels could be closed to tourists and used only for essential employees?
“I don’t think you can close hotels unless the governor mandates it. It’s a private establishment,” said Reese.
“The problem is people are having cabin fever from being locked up so long and it’s and a few people ruin it for the rest of us,” said Lyssy of the need to close the piers.
Machicek suggested encouraging people to stay home during Easter, noting she had been asked about an Easter egg hunt but said no to it. “As a nurse, the children’s hands are germy and they pick up an egg and decide they don’t want it, put it back and go for another. No, people can do something like the bear hunt (Calhoun County ISD idea for its students),” she said. “I hate to close the park down or close fishing because of the mental health side of it. We’ve got people locked up and confined to home and they need an outlet and fishing in the park is an outlet as long as we keep them from congregating in groups. We are full force enforcing that.”
Judge Richard Meyer noted that the consensus seemed to be to close all county owned fishing piers for one week and that it be reviewed at the next commissioners meeting.
“That way we can help people get through one week and not have people coming down here,” he said.
“We will support the county in any way we can,” said Machicek.
The commissioners considered closing public boat ramps but decided against doing so because it could create a social distancing issue, as people would be funneled to a few ramps.
“This was not an easy decision,” said Lyssy.