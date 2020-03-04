There will be a new county commissioner in January.
Joel Behrens unseated incumbent Calhoun County Commissioner, Precinct 3, Clyde Syma in the Republican Primary, Tuesday.
There was a total of 2,277 votes cast in the Republican Primary that featured two local contested races. Of that, 83 were absentee, 796 were cast early and 1,398 were cast on Election Day.
In the Democratic Primary, a total of 945 votes were cast and of those 104 were absentee, 300 were early and 541 on Election Day.
Behrens received a total of 377 votes, 156 from early voting, which was 57.56 percent of the vote.
Wesley Abraham earned 196 votes, 108 from early voting, Clyde Syma received 46 votes, 28 in early voting, and Butch Graveson received 36 total votes, 13 in early voting.
“It’s nice,” said Behrens of his win. “Now, it’s time to get to work.”
“This is what God had in store for me,” said Syma on his loss.
Abraham simply said, “It’s over.”
A runoff election is in store for the Calhoun County Constable, Precinct 4, race.
Incumbent Constable Kevin Koliba received 292 votes, 48.99 percent while challenger Louis Warren received 274 votes, 45.97 percent. Lee Jordan, who had dropped out of the race, drew 30 votes, 5.03 percent.
Election Administrator Mary Orta said a candidate needs 50 percent plus one of the vote in order to be called the winner.
Since neither candidate reached that threshold, a runoff election will be held May 26.
In the presidential race, Republicans voted 2,131 for President Donald Trump. On the Democratic side, Joe Biden received the bulk of the votes, 427, followed by 191 for Bernie Sanders and 159 for Michael Bloomberg. Cory Booker received five votes, Pete Buttigieg received 26, Elizabeth Warren received 71 votes and Amy Klobuchar 15. The rest of the votes were scattered between eight other candidates.
The voting counting went well, said Orta. “The machines were going good and the staff was excellent.”