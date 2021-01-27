The Jan. 19 public hearing for Point Comfort’s application to the state’s Community Development Block Grant program elicited few questions.
Oralia Cardenas, senior client services manager for Grantworks, took attendees through the purpose of the program and the types of projects that can be funded.
“This is a highly competitive grant program,” she said.
CDBG grants are funded through the U.S. Office of Housing and Urban Development. At the state level, the grants available to small and rural communities under 50,000 are handled by the Texas Department of Agriculture, while counties and entities over 200,000 receive funds directly from HUD, she said.
“There are three primary national objectives with one being to benefit low- and moderate-income people, urgent need or disaster recovery, or slums and blight,” explained Cardenas.
Past use of the fund by the state has been “typically community development such as water, wastewater and sewer primarily with some funds going to flood and drainage improvements,” she said, noting some funding had been made available for border colonias and low-income areas along the border.
“But primarily water and sewer improvements come out with funds,” she said.
Point Comfort’s past use of CDBG funds has been for drainage, water line improvements, sewer improvements, planning, and disaster recovery.
The Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission has set priorities for grant applications in the region as water improvements, wastewater improvements, street improvements, flood and drainage improvements, and housing rehab, said Cardenas.
Point Comfort City Administrator Robby Silva said the city’s biggest concern was the “replacement of water lines. The city has applied for funds to continue that because we are close to replacing all the city’s lines. That’s our biggest need right now.”
The maximum grant is $350,000 with a minimum match of $17,500, said Cardenas.
The match is based on the city’s population, and as of the 2019 Estimated Census, there are 698 residents in Point Comfort with a low-to-moderate-income population of 62.24 percent. That number was derived through a citywide survey.
“For a little perspective, the city’s previous CDBG grant for waterline improvements, the city’s match was $13,000,” Silva said. “This is a good program to apply for.”
One citizen asked if the matching grant had to be paid back with interest, to which Silva said it was a grant, not a loan, so it would not have to be paid back.
Kelli Hynes asked how low-to-moderate income populations were determined – through homestead or family count.
Cardenas explained that a citywide survey of every home had been conducted, and those numbers were what was used to determine the number. She noted the census isn’t always applicable to projects for small towns and rural communities, so HUD allows communities or grand administrators to conduct house-to-house surveys with a specific form that HUD provides.