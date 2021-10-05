Calhoun County commissioners approved a proposal for improvements to the Six Mile boat ramp and boating accessibility project during their Wednesday, Sept. 29, meeting.
The project had trouble with the contractor, and the proposed change order was pulled, said Scott Mason with G&W Engineering.
“The contractor had completed most of the work, and at the time, we were entertaining a change order for a couple of items. However, the construction was not going to plan, and we were having issues with the contractor, so we decided to pull those items and not get a change order and to move on from that contractor,” said Mason.
The two items were fendering along the cap, which will allow the boats to slip up and down the cap more easily, and installing rough-cut treated wood on the timber breakwater.
“Neither of those two items were included in the original design, but afterward, we looked at and talked about it and decided to get those two things done,” said Mason.
Gonzales Contracting has been hired to finish the project, which will use GOMESA funds.
Commissioner Vern Lyssy asked if liquidation damages were enough to pay for the items, and Mason said it should cover the majority of the costs. Mason noted the contract had not been completely wrapped up and that a date needed to be set to do so.
Calhoun County Judge Richard Meyer asked about the eight cleats that are part of the project.
The cleats will allow fishermen to tie off their boats while they park their vehicles.
“There hasn’t been any there, so when they dock, they have to leave the boat floating around,” said Lyssy.
In other business, the court:
- Approved the final plat of the J.M. Turner Subdivision on FM 2760.
- Approved the final plat of the Casarez Subdivision in Port O’Connor.
- Accepted the August reports from the Calhoun County Auditor’s Office and the Calhoun County Extension Offices.
- Approved 11 amendments to the 2021 budget.
- Approved payment of Memorial Medical Center and county payroll and bills.