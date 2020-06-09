Small business owners in Calhoun County never expected to have to close their doors to customers for months due to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. Despite the strict regulations handed down, several small businesses have managed to stay afloat amid the global pandemic.
Southern Sass Boutique owners Lisa Ledwick and Debra Lynn Venglar are optimistic, as sales have increased in the last several weeks. Before the pandemic, Southern Sass, located at 1B Virginia St. in Port Lavaca, serves approximately 250 customers in store per month on a normal basis.
“Yes, sales did drop after we completely closed our doors, but sales have increased within the last several weeks. We were able to keep our four employees on the payroll but at reduced hours,” said Ledwick. “We maintained business through our website ilovesouthernsass.com and live sales every Tuesday.”
The boutique utilized social media sites like Facebook and Instagram to promote advertising. We maintained business through the website and offered curbside service and shipping during the quarantine. The store is continuing these services just in case someone is not comfortable with coming into the boutique.
“We opened back up May 1 but with the following temporary store hours: Monday 2-6 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and closed Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday,” said Ledwig. “We are evaluating this each month and hope to be open more soon.”
Ledwick said she thinks some of the customers have been affected because the shop is not yet back to normal hours and it is an inconvenience issue. Employees are keeping things sanitized and germ free by wiping down everything in the boutique before it opens each day and between customers to ensure safety.
“We also have hand sanitizer available, and we are trying to limit six customers at a time to meet social distancing requirements,” said Ledwig.
Sassparilla & Little Lace Boutique owners Maranda Rippee and Lindsey James said sales definitely decreased around mid-march at the beginning of the pandemic.
“We had to adjust our sales tactics drastically and temporarily close the store front,” said Rippee. “With a little extra thought, work and the support of our amazing customers, we have had amazing sales throughout this trying time.”
The ladies run their store with no other employees on the payroll. Instead, family and friends helped keep the business running smoothly through this trying time.
“All have asked for little to nothing in return, and we could not have stayed afloat without their support,” she said.
While the storefront was closed, the boutique switched to online sales through their website, Sassparillatx.com, which also offers access year round. They decided to do away with all shipping fees throughout this time and offered 100% free shipping and free local next day delivery.
“We had Facebook live sales every Sunday at 6 p.m. These live sales have been life saving for our business, and we may not have made it with out them,” said Rippee. “I think they offered nice interaction for individuals who are used to getting out and shopping and having that social interaction. We said if you can’t come to the boutique, we will do everything we can to bring the boutique to you.”
Sassparilla & Little Lace Boutique, located at 602 N. Virginia Suite A in Port Lavaca, has reopened with modified store hours. They are open from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday through Friday and 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. They also have live sales at 6 p.m. Sunday evenings.
“Our customers have been amazing. We have zero complaints as to how our business has been supported through all of this,” said Rippee. “We have also tried to collaborate and talk with other small businesses, and they have had the same response. We cannot thank everyone enough. We know it was a trying time for everyone and many were out of jobs and incomes but they continued to support us and many other small businesses through it all.”
The boutique is also taking extra safety measures to ensure customer safety. Customers are limited at present time and masks and gloves are left up to the shopper’s discretion.
The Rhinestone Pineapple located at 617 N. Virginia St., Suite A in Port Lavaca, also kept their clients happy by utilizing social media.
“Our sales have increased during the pandemic,” said owner Chelsea Burriss.
“Ladies (and men) have told us, if nothing else, they enjoy our free entertainment. Since our sales are broadcast live, bloopers can’t be edited,” Burriss added with a laugh.
Burriss, who runs her boutique with the help of her mother, said her customers have been excited and appreciative of the effort they have put in to offer the convenience of shipping from home via the live Facebook sales and shipping or curbside pick up.
“We typically have an average of 100 items featured every week, so one can only imagine the amount of work it entails,” she said. “I offer free shipping on any order over $100 and every week we have several different giveaways on our live sale.”
The boutique has taken all of the necessary precautions to help with social distancing by closing the storefront during this time. The Rhinestone Pineapple is currently open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Wednesday afternoon along with a live Facebook sale at 7 p.m. every Thursday evening.
“I am trying my best to protect my family, my customers, and my business,” said Burriss. “They all mean so much to me, and I would never jeopardize their health.”
All three of the local boutiques expressed their gratitude for the loyalty and dedication to their clientele.
“They have not only supported us, but other local businesses, and we could not be more proud of how our community has come together during this time,” said Southern Sass Boutique owner, Ledwig.