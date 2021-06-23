Brush piles have been an aggravation for residents who put them out as well as for Republic Services who picks them up.
So, change is coming in how customer service for Port Lavaca residents will be handled as well as changes from Republic Services, including a blue tag for piles that do not meet the specifications.
The city will be including a flyer outlining the new customer support change to the Water Department from Public Works. It will also include a garbage, brush, and bulky items pickup map.
“The change is a win-win,” said Port Lavaca City Manager Jody Weaver.
Residents will now call 361-552-9793, ext. 239, with questions, requests for service, or complaints. The same questions can be emailed to customerservice@portlavaca.org, or residents can visit in person at 202 N. Virginia St.
“The customer service personnel in the Water Department at city hall already handles inquiries regarding water and sewer service. It just makes sense to provide the customers a single contact point for all questions and concerns regarding their utility bill - water, sewer, and trash,” said Weaver. “There are more people available to field such questions and concerns at city hall versus Public Works, so customers should generally be able to speak to someone and not an answering machine.”
Mike Reeves, municipal sales manager for Republic Services, told the Port Lavaca City Council at its June 14 meeting that transferring customer service to the Utility Department should simplify things for both residents and the company.
In addition, he said there will be a specified cart maintenance day when residents can call in for a replacement cart if it is damaged or broken.
BRUSH PILES & GARBAGE PICKUP
Blue violation tags will be showing up in July as Republic Services attempts to address the issue of brush collection.
The city has contracted with Republic Services for the pickup of five cubic yards of debris per residence a month. That is about the size of a Volkswagen Beetle, said Weaver at the council meeting.
What goes in the brush pile are cuttings and trimming from trees or shrubs that are cut into at most 6-foot lengths and large diameter trunks and logs if they are cut into lengths of 24 inches or less.
“Limbs, branches, and palms are examples,” said Weaver.
Leaves and loose clippings must be bagged and placed in the cart.
“Bags set on top of or near brush piles cannot be picked up because the equipment will tear the bags,” Weaver said.
This does not include construction debris, trash bags in debris piles, or concrete items.
“Citizens need to know the proper material to put out,” said Reeves at the meeting. “We all need to do a better job of it.”
Now, piles in violation will be given a blue tag – which is not a fine, Reeves said – but a means to educate residents on what can go in the piles and what needs to go into the garbage bin.
Another issue is the location of the pile, noted Weaver.
The piles need to be on the curb for the trucks to pick them up. If they are near a fence or a telephone pole, the pile will not be picked up because it could damage the resident’s property or the truck, said Reeves.
The city is divided into two sections for pickup. The map that will be included in the water bills will have a color-coded layout.
Brush pickup for the orange zone is the first full week of the month, while the green zone pickup is the third week of the month.
Pickup of bulky waste will be on the first Thursday for the orange zone and the third Thursday of the month for the green zone.
Items can include stoves, water tanks, washing machines, furniture, and such. Again, no construction debris is allowed.
“There is no set route within these zones and can be different depending upon the driver that week. Brush needs to be out by 7 a.m. on the Monday of your designated week to make sure you don’t miss the collection on your street. Republic only makes one pass per each zone and will not retrace streets until the next monthly collection,” noted Weaver.
The amount of bulk or brush debris at the curb is limited, said Weaver.
“The piles must be separated into two piles, with brush going to one site for grinding and the bulk going to the landfill. Any brush/bulk debris that is set out improperly or has mixed trash/items in the pile will be tagged and not collected. If a debris pile is over the limit, Republic will tag the cart/pile and only collect the appropriate portion for that month,” she said.
Anything else needs to go into the trash cart for pickup.
“Anything that is loose, bulky waste, small enough to fit in the 95-gallon trash cart, should not be put on the curb. Bagged leaves, grass, or trash should be placed in the cart too,” said Weaver.
And, the cart’s lid needs to be closed or mostly closed for pickup, said Reeves.
“An extra bag or box might sit at the highest point in the cart, and the driver has the flexibility to decide whether or not to collect it if the lid is not completely closed.”
Residents who have overflowing trash carts can receive a blue violation tag.
“Residents can contact the Utility Department for additional trash carts for an added fee per month if they have a need,” said Weaver.