A pall has descended over Calhoun County.
It has residents at bay in their homes as sounds of children playing in the evening have all but disappeared. A 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew, instituted by the Calhoun County Commissioners’ Court, remains in place.
Businesses have reshaped how they offer their services or have closed for the duration.
COVID-19 (coronavirus) hit Calhoun County in March with eight confirmed cases, and life in the county changed with shelter-in-place orders given from the federal, state and local governments. Businesses still open are considered essential to sustaining the community.
On April 2, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order, which was followed by county officials, putting into place the Essential Services and Activities Protocols and extending the social distancing guidelines until April 30.
“The executive order renews and expands the governor’s previous directive to minimize social gatherings and minimize contact with people who are not in the same household. It also renews the governor’s directive to avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts and visiting gyms or massage establishments, and it expands the order to include tattoo studios, piercing studios, and cosmetology salons,” stated a press release issued by the governor’s office.
While people are prohibited from visiting nursing homes, state-supported living centers, assisted living facilities, or long-term care facilities, unless to provide critical assistance, the order does not prohibit people from accessing essential services or engaging in essential daily activities, such as going to the grocery store or gas station, providing or obtaining other essential services, hunting or fishing, or engaging in physical activity like jogging or bicycling, so long as the necessary precautions are maintained to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 and to minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household, according to the release.
And with school not expected to re-open until May 4, the county is hunkered down to fight an unseen enemy.
Restaurants are the most obvious casualties in the COVID-19 fight, as they have had to close their doors to in-restaurant dining and find new ways to keep their businesses afloat.
“Everything is closing. I only have drive-thru now, and it’s not too much,” said Madda Carvalio, owner of Habanero’s. The restaurant has been open for five years.
Bayside is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for drive-thrus or pickup.
“We are losing, but our wait staff is losing work,” said Christine Lee, owner of Bayside.
She and Andrew Lee recently opened a new restaurant, Taiyo Sushi Fusion, which is now closed on Sundays, and business hours have been reduced due to the curfew. “There’s no sense having someone come at 10 with the curfew,” said Lee. The restaurant offers to-go service and delivers orders of $25 or more.
In addition, after speaking with customers, she said Bayside would deliver to the plants if it is a large order.
LaVaca BBQ took a different tack during this period to ensure the safety of both their customers and their employees by doing some upgrades and renovations.
Lupe Nevarez, co-owner of the barbecue restaurant, said they were the first to close and were using the time to make modifications to the smoker to make it easier for everyone to safely open the 100-pound doors. In addition, he has added a drive-thru so patrons don’t have to get out of their cars. He added a cable for the card reader, and it is sterilized after each use.
“We’re getting caught up on maintenance and day-to-day repairs. If it gets worse, we’ll play it by ear,” he said.
The plan is to open on Saturdays to sell 20 briskets until it runs out.
“It’s get it while you can and limits exposure inside the building with the drive-thru,” he said.
“Support your local businesses. It will work it out if we all work together,” Nevarez said. “We’re trying to do the right thing.”
On the other side of the coin, some businesses that offer services are hurting.
“We’re losing a lot of clients and have had a bunch of cancellations,” said Lori Jardee, co-owner of House of Hair. “It’s put a damper on us because if someone is not sitting in the chair we don’t have income, and that affects not just the business itself, but our home life.”
She noted that it is a really stressful time for them as the booths are rented, and if there are no clients, they don’t have the funds to pay the bills. And the lack of daycare for children hasn’t helped the situation.
“We may have to quit our job and stay home, and when this blows over hopefully get back to the same shop or seek employment elsewhere,” she said.
Business has slowed as well for Ondreas Jewelry. “We’re hurting as we were pretty busy, but it’s slowed down some,” said Sandra Ondreas. “It is what it is, and you have to keep the faith and know that it will get better.”
She said it is very important to support businesses in town, and while you can’t always find what you need, “people need to learn to find things in town and keep businesses going and support them.”
Randy’s Flooring is still open and staying booked, but Robin Kacier, co-owner, said they are cleaning everything with Microban, including the doorways, samples, and counters. “We’re using social distancing, and when Randy does installations, he keeps antibacterial gel in the van. We’re doing the best we can,” she said.
While Grace Plumbing hasn’t really been affected, its flooring and glass business is feeling the effects of the executive order.
“Everything has slowed down, but we’re fairly operational,” said Ruby Fekete, co-owner of Grace Plumbing and Grace Floor & Glass.
Currently, Grace Plumbing is handling outside jobs and will do inside work if it is a “dire emergency,” said Fekete. “We’re asking that no children be present and for the least amount of people and to stay six to ten feet away.”
In addition, crews are using hand sanitizers and masks for their work. “The masks are really medical grade, but it’s what we have access to,” she said.
Although they are not as busy as they were, Fekete said they are keeping their employees for a while as they are not looking to completely shut down.
“We’re OK for a little bit on both sides,” she said.
Beck Air Conditioning is still quite busy, mostly with repair work, according to Brian Blair, spokesman for the company.
The company is monitoring employees’ health each morning, washing hands as recommended, and maintaining social distancing. “So far, it’s been a good plan. If anybody gets sick they will stay at home away from people,” he said.
And, with spring in the air and summer right around the corner, Blair said they would handle the calls and that they are getting busy.
Rolando Reyes Sr., the owner of Firestone of Port Lavaca, said all business is affected as no people are coming in. “Hopefully, we’ll get through this soon,” he said.
Tri Wholesale and Bay Wrecker are still going with customers coming in. “We can’t do curbside like some because we’re not that kind of business,” said Lynette King, office manager. “We’re keeping our regular hours.”
American Appliance is drained of freezers and only has one of the biggest chest freezers left, and supplies are back-ordered until May.
“There’s a major shortage of freezers. Everyone is sold out,” said Allan Moon, owner of American Appliance. The shortage is due to the panic buying of meat and not having a place to store it at the beginning of the COVID-19 threat.
Right now, they are still operating and busy with service work. “We’re being careful – washing our hands, trying not to go where people are, and wiping the counters and doors as well as not shaking a lot of hands,” he said.
And since people are staying home, they are needing washing machines or repairs. “That’s the kind of stuff we’re doing,” said Moon. “Walk-ins have slowed a bit, but other than that, it’s an average day. We’re trying to do what we can as long as we can, and we’re being as careful as possible.”