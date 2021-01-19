Calhoun County first responders were called to scenes of several accidents in a span of eight days from Jan 6 to Jan 13.
--Jan. 6--
Port Lavaca Police received a call of a vehicle crashing into a resident’s storage shed Wednesday, Jan. 6, on the 200 block of North Virginia Street.
According to PLPD Lieutenant Eric Salles, the driver of a black 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer was a 46-year-old female of Port Lavaca.
Salles stated that a PLPD officer was attempting a traffic stop of the 46-year-old female before she evaded detention with a vehicle.
Salles said the female driver was traveling “approximately” 100 miles per hour before crashing into a resident’s shed.
According to Salles, the female was placed in custody for mental health evaluation.
The accident resulted in no reported injuries, Salles said.
--Jan 8--
PLPD was called to a two-vehicle accident on the 1200 Block of North Virginia in the morning hours of Jan. 8.
According to Salles, a white 1998 Toyota Camry, driven by 44-year-old Eddy Garcia Henrique of Port Lavaca, was stopped at the 1200 block of N Virginia and attempting a left turn.
Henrique was yielding the right-of-way, Salles said and was struck from behind by a 2016 silver Dodge Ram, driven by 37-year-old Robert Lee Patrick, of Odessa.
Henrique was transported to Memorial Medical in Port Lavaca for minor injuries, Salles said.
There were no charges filed.
--Jan. 12--
Calhoun County First Responders were called to North Highway 35 on the Causeway Tuesday, Jan. 12, around 7 p.m.
A 2019 silver Toyota Corolla, driven by Santiago Perez-Escandon, was traveling north in the right lane of the causeway, failed to maintain a single lane, and hit a curb, according to Department of Public Safety Sargent Rueben San Miguel.
San Miguel said the driver was assessing the damage to his vehicle, and he later jumped off the bridge to avoid being struck by another vehicle.
There was no evidence of another vehicle in the accident report, San Miguel said.
The Port Lavaca Fire Department eventually pulled Perez-Escandon out of the water with rescue boats as confirmed by PLFD Captain Boyd Staloch.
Calhoun County EMS transported Perez-Escandon to Citizens Medical Center in Victoria, and San Miguel believed he was flown to San Antonio for hypothermia.