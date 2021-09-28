Calhoun County 4-H is not just about raising animals for the Calhoun County Fair. The organization recently held a community night open to the public to showcase all of its dynamic programs offered to youth in the area.
County Extension Agent for 4-H & Youth Development Emilee De Forest said approximately 25 guests attended the 4-H community night event.
“In Calhoun County, we offer a variety of 4-H projects youth can be involved in. Showing livestock at the fair, Photography/Videography, Shooting Sports (archery, shotgun, rifle), sportfishing, outdoor challenge, food and nutrition, theatre and performing arts, public speaking, fashion/interior design, consumer education, livestock judging, leadership, and community service,” said De Forest. “Texas 4-H offers other projects that can be individually led, such as Gardening/Horticulture, Veterinary Science, and others.”
4-H is open to youth in third through twelfth grades. Youth in kindergarten through second grade can also sign up for Cloverkids to help prepare them for the program.
“4-H gives youth the opportunity to learn many necessary life skills, such as responsibility, respect, leadership, teamwork, communication, and gratitude. Youth also have the opportunity to be involved in career prep activities,” said Deforest.
Last year, through the pandemic, 102 youth showed animals at the Calhoun County Fair Youth Livestock Show.
“The difficulty in preparing for the livestock show really depends on how much time and effort you put into your project,” said Deforest. “Each animal project has its challenges, but the longer you are involved in a project, the more you learn about how to overcome the challenges that you are faced with.”
This year, Deforest said rabbits and swine are leading the entries for the livestock show with 36 rabbits and 34 swine.
During the 2020-2021 year, 189 youth and sixteen volunteers were enrolled. The new year began on Sept. 1.
To enroll in local 4-H programs, visit https://texas.4honline.com. For a full list of Texas 4-H projects, visit https://texas4-h.tamu.edu.