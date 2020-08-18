Calhoun County Case Count Aug 18, 2020 Aug 18, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 562 Total Cases475 Confirmed519 Recovered39 Active 80 Pending7 Probable4 Deaths Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Calhoun County Texas Covid-19 Case Count Latest News Aviat Networks Sets Date for Its Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Announcement and Conference Call Texas school district is first to use the world's only biodefense indoor air protection system(TM) to "catch and kill" airborne coronavirus First Financial Bankshares Announces Promotion of Christoferson to Executive Vice President of Marketing Rethink Partners with New Story to Help End Global Homelessness Jesy Nelson has gone public with her new man Shania Twain: Women need to fight harder Blac Chyna: It's a 'positive thing' that Rob Kardashian is back on Keeping Up With The Kardashians Corruption alleged in construction contract bidding process in Bastrop County Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan arrested in child's deathJudi Elaine Lerma GuzmanCCISD suspends, cancels ticket sales for fall sportsAustin City Council moves forward with tax increase measuresGovernor Abbott Statement On Austin City Council Decision To Defund Austin Police DepartmentStudents go back to schoolJason TorresRene Barrientes Sr.Little Chocolate Bayou Park to receive faceliftJuan Antonio “Tony” Lopez Guardado Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView