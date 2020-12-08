By SHERRY FICKLEN
The Calhoun County Community Ministries is once again gearing up to help those in need during the holiday season.
CCCM Director Amy Jordan said the food pantry sees an increase in needs due to families having additional expenses during the holiday season. The needs increased this year due to some being out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This has been a different year from all others. At the beginning of the pandemic, we did not see a large need,” said Jordan. This may have been due to extra unemployment funds or lunches being provided at the schools. As the year has progressed, we have started to see more of a need. However, we feel that Calhoun County has been fortunate and not impacted as hard as other parts of the country or state.”
“At this time, we are not allowing anyone in the lobby, but you are able to call in and do an application for assistance over the phone,” said Jordan. “If any documents are needed, they can then be dropped off or emailed to us. We also assist residents of Calhoun County with rent and utilities such as electric, water, and gas. We assist on an emergency basis for all needs.”
The office is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
This year, CCCM plans to provide 50 families with all items needed for a Christmas meal, such as ham/turkey and all the sides.
“We are also giving these families Christmas bags for the children and household bags. Each year we are the hub for accepting applications for the Angel Tree.”
Applications for the Angel Tree program have already been received, and the names have been placed on a special tree at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. Parishioners can choose an Angel from the tree and purchase items for the specific families. Items needed are household goods, clothes, and toys. Gifts are due back at OLG Monday, Dec. 16, and will be distributed Friday, Dec. 20.
CCCM is always in need of non-perishable items as well as toilet paper, soap, paper towels, blankets, fans, and small plug-in heaters.
Jordan said that volunteers are always being sought and are a great asset to CCCM.
“We are always happy to have volunteers. Our main volunteer days are on Tuesdays and Fridays,” said Jordan. “We also need volunteers to help pick up donations from H.E.B. two to three mornings a week.”
For more information about volunteering or assistance, call 361-552-1722.