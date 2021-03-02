Calhoun County, as well as the other 253 counties in Texas, was declared a disaster area by Governor Greg Abbott on Feb. 12.
Under this declaration, property owners can claim a temporary exemption for physical damage to their property.
Amended in 2019, Section 11.35 of the Texas Tax Code allows property owners to claim the exemption for physical damage to property in an area declared a disaster by the governor.
“There was nothing passed by law before about natural disasters, so you got zip. But now, at least, there’s something,” said Jesse Hubbell, chief appraiser for the Calhoun County Appraisal District. “There has to be physical damage. It does not apply to economic damage.”
The amount of the exemption is prorated according to the Property Tax Code and varies due to the level of damage assessed, said Hubbell.
To qualify, the property must have incurred at least 15 percent in damages as determined by the appraisal district. The exemption amount is then prorated by the number of days remaining since the day of the disaster declaration by the governor, for example, 322 of 365 or 88 percent.
Under the law, there are four levels of damage assessment: Level 1 equals 15 percent; Level 2 equals 30 percent; Level 3 equals 60 percent, and Level 4 equals 100 percent.
Hubbell provided the following example: A house valued at $100,000 by the appraisal district is determined to have sustained $20,000 in damages. The appraisal district assigns it a Level 1 damage assessment – 15 percent. As $20,000/100,000 equals 20 percent, the property qualifies for a Level 1 damage assessment rating of 15 percent. The 15 percent, along with the number of days remaining (in this 88 percent), is then taken off the assessed value reducing the value by $13,200.
The deadline to file is May 28. The forms are available at the appraisal district office or online at www.calhouncad.org.