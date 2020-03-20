COVID-19

Adult Probation-361-553-4675

Closed to public. Available by phone 8 to 5. If no answer call Victoria County Office at 361-575-0201.

Agriculture Building-361-553-9747

Hours 8 to 5

Also available by phone. No group programs.

Airport-361-552-1228

Hours 8 to 5

Auditor-361-553-4610

Available by phone

Hours 8 to 5

Commissioner Precinct#1-361-552-9242

Available by phone or email david.hall@calhouncotx.org

Closed to public. Hours 7 to 5 Mon-Thurs, Friday 7 to 11

Commissioner Precinct#2-361-552-9656

Available by phone or email lesa.jurek@calhouncotx.org

Closed to public. Hours 8 to 5 Mon-Thurs, Friday 7 to 11

Commissioner Precinct#3-361-893-5346

Available by phone or email clyde.syma@calhouncotx.org

Closed to public. Hours 6 to 4:30 Mon-Thurs

Commissioner Precinct#4-361-785-3141

Available by phone or email april.townsend@calhouncotx.org

Office closed to public. Hours 7 to 5:30 Mon-Thurs

County Clerk-361-553-4411

Hours 8 to 4:30. Limited to 4 at a time.

Please call to see if services are available online.

County Court at Law-361-553-4640

All deadlines & procedures are suspended for a period of no longer than 30 days after the Governor’s state of disaster has been lifted. The court will make reasonable accommodations for attorneys who know that a client, witness or others are sick. All parties that need to reschedule appearances and hearing will need to contact the county clerk’s office.

County Judge-361-553-4600

Hours 8 to 12, 1 to 5

Available by phone or email maebelle.cassel@calhouncotx.org

District Attorney-361-553-4422

Available by phone. Lobby is locked. Call for information.

Hours 8 to 12, 1 to 5.

District Clerk-361-553-4630

Hours 8 to 5.

All documents, civil or criminal may be submitted for filing via-e-file.

Elections-361-553-4440

Available by phone.

Hours 8 to 5

Emergency Management-361-553-4400

Available by phone.

Hours 8 to 5. 24 hours 361-553-4646 Sheriff’s office

Floodplain-361-553-4455

Hours 8 to 12, 1 to 5. Development permit applications are available online at calhoucotx.org. Go to county agencies then floodplain. Please call for information before mailing in.

Jail-361-553-4475

Available by phone.

Closed to visitors.

Justice of the Peace #1-361-553-4621

Closed to the public. Online payments: www.GovPayNow.com (PLC #1098)

Hours are Mon-Thurs 8 to 12, 1 to 5, Fri 8 to 12

Justice of the Peace #2-361-553-4622

Closed to the public. Online payments: www.GovPayNow.com (PLC #1099)

Hours are Mon-Thurs 8 to 12, 1 to 5, Fri 8 to 12

Justice of the Peace #3-361-987-2930

Closed to the public. Online payments: www.GovPayNow.com (PLC #1100)

Hours Mon-Fri 8 to 5

Justice of the Peace #4-361-785-7082

Closed to the public. Online payments: www.GovPayNow.com (PLC #1101)

Hours are Mon-Wed. 8 to 1 and 2 to 5. Thurs 8 to 12

Justice of the Peace #5-361-983-2351

Closed to the public. Online payments: www.GovPayNow.com (PLC #1102)

Hours are Mon-Thurs 9 to 4.

Juvenile Probation-361-553-4670

Closed to the public.

Hours are Mon-Thurs 8 to 6, Fri 8 to 12.

Landfill—361-552-7791

Hours Friday and Saturday 8 to 5

Library-361-552-7323

Closed to public. Offering curbside service. Free Wifi-login guest.

Hours Tues &Thurs 10 to 8, Wed & Fri 10 to 6, Sat 9-1

Website: www.cclibrary.org email: calcolibrary@gmail.com

Museum-361-553-4689

Closed

Available by phone or email director@calhouncountymuseum.org

Nuisance/Code Enforcement-361-553-4607

Hours 8 to 12, 1 to 5

Available by phone or email bruce.blevins@calhouncotx.org

Sheriff’s Office-361-553-4646

Lobby closed to public. Please call for information.

Tax Assessor/Collector-361-553-4433

Hours are 8 to 4:30. Closed for lunch 11:30 to 12:30.

Vehicle renewal can be done online at www.TxDMV.gov

Treasurer-361-553-4617

Hours are 8 to 4:30

Closed to public

Veteran Services-361-553-4685

Hours Tues 9-3, Wed 8-4 and Thurs 9-3

email ron.langford@calhouncotx.org

