Adult Probation-361-553-4675
Closed to public. Available by phone 8 to 5. If no answer call Victoria County Office at 361-575-0201.
Agriculture Building-361-553-9747
Hours 8 to 5
Also available by phone. No group programs.
Airport-361-552-1228
Hours 8 to 5
Auditor-361-553-4610
Available by phone
Hours 8 to 5
Commissioner Precinct#1-361-552-9242
Available by phone or email david.hall@calhouncotx.org
Closed to public. Hours 7 to 5 Mon-Thurs, Friday 7 to 11
Commissioner Precinct#2-361-552-9656
Available by phone or email lesa.jurek@calhouncotx.org
Closed to public. Hours 8 to 5 Mon-Thurs, Friday 7 to 11
Commissioner Precinct#3-361-893-5346
Available by phone or email clyde.syma@calhouncotx.org
Closed to public. Hours 6 to 4:30 Mon-Thurs
Commissioner Precinct#4-361-785-3141
Available by phone or email april.townsend@calhouncotx.org
Office closed to public. Hours 7 to 5:30 Mon-Thurs
County Clerk-361-553-4411
Hours 8 to 4:30. Limited to 4 at a time.
Please call to see if services are available online.
County Court at Law-361-553-4640
All deadlines & procedures are suspended for a period of no longer than 30 days after the Governor’s state of disaster has been lifted. The court will make reasonable accommodations for attorneys who know that a client, witness or others are sick. All parties that need to reschedule appearances and hearing will need to contact the county clerk’s office.
County Judge-361-553-4600
Hours 8 to 12, 1 to 5
Available by phone or email maebelle.cassel@calhouncotx.org
District Attorney-361-553-4422
Available by phone. Lobby is locked. Call for information.
Hours 8 to 12, 1 to 5.
District Clerk-361-553-4630
Hours 8 to 5.
All documents, civil or criminal may be submitted for filing via-e-file.
Elections-361-553-4440
Available by phone.
Hours 8 to 5
Emergency Management-361-553-4400
Available by phone.
Hours 8 to 5. 24 hours 361-553-4646 Sheriff’s office
Floodplain-361-553-4455
Hours 8 to 12, 1 to 5. Development permit applications are available online at calhoucotx.org. Go to county agencies then floodplain. Please call for information before mailing in.
Jail-361-553-4475
Available by phone.
Closed to visitors.
Justice of the Peace #1-361-553-4621
Closed to the public. Online payments: www.GovPayNow.com (PLC #1098)
Hours are Mon-Thurs 8 to 12, 1 to 5, Fri 8 to 12
Justice of the Peace #2-361-553-4622
Closed to the public. Online payments: www.GovPayNow.com (PLC #1099)
Hours are Mon-Thurs 8 to 12, 1 to 5, Fri 8 to 12
Justice of the Peace #3-361-987-2930
Closed to the public. Online payments: www.GovPayNow.com (PLC #1100)
Hours Mon-Fri 8 to 5
Justice of the Peace #4-361-785-7082
Closed to the public. Online payments: www.GovPayNow.com (PLC #1101)
Hours are Mon-Wed. 8 to 1 and 2 to 5. Thurs 8 to 12
Justice of the Peace #5-361-983-2351
Closed to the public. Online payments: www.GovPayNow.com (PLC #1102)
Hours are Mon-Thurs 9 to 4.
Juvenile Probation-361-553-4670
Closed to the public.
Hours are Mon-Thurs 8 to 6, Fri 8 to 12.
Landfill—361-552-7791
Hours Friday and Saturday 8 to 5
Library-361-552-7323
Closed to public. Offering curbside service. Free Wifi-login guest.
Hours Tues &Thurs 10 to 8, Wed & Fri 10 to 6, Sat 9-1
Website: www.cclibrary.org email: calcolibrary@gmail.com
Museum-361-553-4689
Closed
Available by phone or email director@calhouncountymuseum.org
Nuisance/Code Enforcement-361-553-4607
Hours 8 to 12, 1 to 5
Available by phone or email bruce.blevins@calhouncotx.org
Sheriff’s Office-361-553-4646
Lobby closed to public. Please call for information.
Tax Assessor/Collector-361-553-4433
Hours are 8 to 4:30. Closed for lunch 11:30 to 12:30.
Vehicle renewal can be done online at www.TxDMV.gov
Treasurer-361-553-4617
Hours are 8 to 4:30
Closed to public
Veteran Services-361-553-4685
Hours Tues 9-3, Wed 8-4 and Thurs 9-3
email ron.langford@calhouncotx.org