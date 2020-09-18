Calhoun County Fair this week announced changes to the 2020 Junior Livestock Show and Auction schedule and procedures after the cancellation of this year’s fair due to COVID-19.
Since the cancellation, Junior Livestock Committee and the Calhoun County Fair Board have been exploring options that would allow the livestock exhibitors the ability to safely showcase and sell their projects that they have spent so much time and effort raising.
“After careful consideration of state and local regulations, and focusing on the safety of the exhibitors, their families and supporters, we have put together a plan for a show and auction that we believe makes the best of the situation and helps ensure everyone’s safety,” said Auction Committee Chairman, Chris Wall.
“We currently plan to spread the livestock show over a two-day period. While the show will be broken up between Tuesday, Oct. 13 and Wednesday, Oct. 14, the exhibitors will have the opportunity to show their animal projects live in front of the judge and be placed as they would in any other typical year,” Wall said.
The Junior Livestock Auction will be a hybrid auction that provides for both online and live bidding.
Beginning at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 14, registered buyers will be able to begin placing bids and/or add-ons to any exhibitor project through an online bidding program. The online auction will continue through the end of the live auction discussed below, said Auction Program Chairman Ali King. At 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15, there will be a live Auction at the Bauer Community Center, 2300 Hwy 35 North, Port Lavaca, TX. The 2020 Auction location was changed to allow for social distancing.
“The live Auction is meant to accommodate any Buyer wishing to place bids and/or add-ons in person and will include a meal sponsored by Cal-Com Federal Credit Union,” King said. “However, social distancing and other safety recommendations will be followed to help ensure everyone’s health. The live auction will be conducted by an auctioneer and formatted the same as the typical Junior Livestock Auction, with the biggest difference being that there will be pictures of the exhibitors and their projects to represent each lot (instead of the exhibitors and/or their animal projects) and bids will continue to be accepted through the online program until a lot is sold.”
The Junior Livestock Committee is prepared to answer buyer questions and will be sending out additional auction information over the next few weeks. Prospective buyers are asked to send an email to cahounjrlivestock@gmail.com with the buyer’s name and contact information (including a cell phone number) to ensure they are included in all future correspondence and notifications. Buyers may also visit the Calhoun County Jr. Livestock Show and Auction Facebook Page for the latest updates.
“We understand this arrangement for the 2020 Calhoun County Junior Livestock Show and Auction may be out of the ordinary but this year has been anything but ordinary,” Wall said. “In light of these unprecedented times, our goal is to make the best of the situation for our exhibitors, their families and our supporters. We appreciate the community’s patience, understanding and past support of the youth of Calhoun County and hope our exhibitors can count on this support again this year with our new format.”
Questions regarding the Calhoun County Junior Livestock Show and Auction should email cahounjrlivestock@gmail.com. General Fair questions may be directed to calcofair77979@gmail.com or 361-202-0900.