Calhoun County will be home to its first Nativity exhibit Saturday, Dec. 5, and Sunday, Dec. 6, at The Red Barn located at 3187 S Hwy. 35 in Port Lavaca. The two-day event will showcase Nativities from around the world with its own special memories.
The event, sponsored by Veronica and Kevin Koliba, is free and open to the public to view and/or display special nativity scenes. Special appointment viewings will be scheduled after 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to noon Sunday for members of the community that needs assistance.
“We will begin setting up the exhibit early on Saturday Dec. 5, in order to start welcoming guests to view at noon. You may bring your nativities until 10 a.m. that morning,” said Veronica Koliba.
There is no formal registration prior to the event, but participants are asked to verify who will be participating so that proper preparations can be made to accommodate all nativity scenes.
“We are expecting hundreds of nativities. One nativity makes a difference; we encourage anyone and everyone to participate,” said Veronica. “If family members, groups of neighbors or friends, churches, organizations, businesses and professions display together, this event will be an attraction. There won't be enough or too many.”
Veronica said she hopes the nativities will be as diverse as the community and with stories to add value to the exhibit.
“Some nativities will be colorful, others unicolor; big or small; elegant or rustic; full sets or mismatched or missing pieces. The expectation is some stories that accompany the nativity will be unique to an experience - bought while stationed in Germany, treasured gift from my grandparents, first nativity, left in the attic by previous home owners, from South America while on a mission, bought while vacationing in Italy - while others as simple as, ‘It's always been a part of the family, I don't know where we got it.’ I have several rescues from resale and thrift stores.”
The Koliba’s hope the exhibit will provide a unique opportunity to display the hopefulness and hospitality of Calhoun County since it has been a dreary year. The displays will be for viewing pleasure only and will not be judged.
“We expect attendees to go to local gift shops and stores to buy a nativity or do other Christmas shopping and anticipate local restaurants to benefit from the visitors from out of town also,” said Veronica. “We are hopeful that the exhibit helps alleviate the self-imposed stress many get from that time of year, by being an inclusive, spiritual and enlightening event for all to enjoy and to remind us of the Reason for the Season.”
The Koliba family plans to make the nativity exhibit an annual event. Participants who would like to display a nativity, volunteer, provide refreshments or suggestions are asked to call or text Veronica at 361-935-8032.