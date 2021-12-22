The Calhoun County ISD Board of Trustees considered and approved a redistricting alignment plan that was proposed by a consultant to balance the p-opulation size of each district, according to new data from the 2020 Census. The new district alignment will be valid for ten years.
In other business, board members also:
- Amended a previous agreement with Tres Bahias Solar Power, LLC, to accommodate their construction delay.
- Approved the location of retention ponds that are located on the site of a future community safe room.
- Approved a plan for basic renovations in the Sandcrab Stadium Visitors Dressing Room.
- Approved a stipend for bus drivers to address the national shortage.
- Updated policy to clarify the Superintendent’s and board’s role related to employee payroll during a school closure or emergency.