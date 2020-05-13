Calhoun County ISD officials continue to make and adjust graduation ceremony plans to align with state guidelines.
“We understand our families have questions. Here is the updated information that we have to share, at this time. Further details are being coordinated and will be shared as confirmed,” a press release from the district said.
The Calhoun High School Graduation is scheduled to be held on Friday, May 29 at Sandcrab Stadium.
• The ceremony is scheduled to begin at approximately 8 p.m., after an organized and staggered arrival of graduates and guests. The full schedule of arrival times will be shared as confirmed.
• Each graduate may invite two guests into the ceremony. Tickets will be provided to graduates in advance.
• Guests will be invited to sit in assigned seating areas. Seating details will be shared as confirmed.
• All graduates and guests are required to wear a face mask or cover. For the CHS graduation, a donation of face masks has been provided. Three face masks will be provided to each graduate in advance.
• CCISD will abide by state guidelines that protect the health and safety of our graduates and their families. All graduates and guests are required to answer questions about COVID symptoms prior to entering the ceremony. Surveys will be provided to graduates in advance, and guests are expected to answer the questions in advance and turn them in at the ceremony entrance.
The Hope High School Graduation is scheduled to be held on Saturday, May 30 at Sandcrab Stadium.
• The ceremony is scheduled to begin at approximately 8 p.m., after an organized and staggered arrival of graduates and guests. The full schedule of arrival times will be shared as confirmed.
• Each graduate may invite four guests into the ceremony. Tickets will be provided to graduates in advance.
• Guests will be invited to sit in assigned seating areas. Seating details will be shared as confirmed.
• All graduates and guests are required to wear a face mask or cover – please plan accordingly.
• CCISD will abide by state guidelines that protect the health and safety of our graduates and their families. All graduates and guests are required to answer questions about COVID symptoms prior to entering the ceremony. Surveys will be provided to graduates in advance, and guests are expected to answer the questions in advance and turn them in at the ceremony entrance.
The release stated arrangements are being made to live stream the graduation ceremonies.
In the event the outdoor ceremonies are rained out on their scheduled dates, both ceremonies will be postponed but still held at Sandcrab Stadium. Calhoun’s rainout date is Monday, June 1, and Hope’s rainout date is Tuesday, June 2 - both at 8 p.m. The same ceremony guidelines will apply.
“The district is working hard to coordinate the details that will ensure a safe and honorable graduation ceremony. We congratulate the graduating class of 2020 and look forward to celebrating your achievements. Again, further details will be shared as confirmed,” the press release stated.