Calhoun County Juvenile Probation Department seeks grants

The Calhoun County Juvenile Probation Department researched and submitted a grant proposal to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department and was awarded a total of $128,000 per year for a period of six (6) years. This grant will bring a total amount of $768,000 into the county and will benefit the youth and families in our community.
The first program is the Partners Assuring School Success (PASS) and will provide services to Calhoun County Independent School District at-risk students to improve their academic outcomes.
The program will be administered by Liberty Resources, Inc. in partnership with the Calhoun County Independent School District and the Calhoun County Juvenile Probation Department. PASS will address issues that impact school success including truancy, problematic school behaviors, and emotional problems affecting academic achievement.
A Student Success team will be developed for each student to provide support and services that will address the barriers to school success. The PASS program is designed to assist youth who are not involved in the juvenile justice system.
The second program provides unique wraparound Advocate-mentoring support services and is provided by Youth Advocate Programs (YAP), Inc. This program will have a community-based YAP Advocate-mentor assigned to all youth enrolled in the program and will provide services for a period of six months.
The Advocates will assist the families by identifying their needs and finding ways to address these needs in order to ensure the youths’ success on probation. The YAP Advocate-mentor will be communicating directly with the program participants, their parents/guardians and families, and their probation officers so that everyone is kept up to date with the program participants’ progress.
Examples of the needs that are to be addressed are family conflict resolution, providing transportation for the youth and families, participating in one-to-one sessions with the youth, assisting the youth in gaining and maintaining employment, reaching educational goals, and assisting the youth in the completion of his/her community service hours.
The Calhoun County Juvenile Probation Department has utilized YAP in the past and it has proven to be a very useful tool not only for the youth but for the probation department as well.