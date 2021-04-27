The Calhoun Port Authority Board approved pursuing bids for depository services during a special called meeting on April 21.
The port currently has an agreement with First National Bank that has an option for renewal on May 1.
The port received only one bid in the past, and Port Director Charles Hausmann said requiring funds to be secured as collateral could keep some banks from bidding.
Also, during the meeting, the board took no action following a closed session.
The Matagorda Bay Pilot board met during the port’s April 14 meeting.
The board recommended the appointment of Capt. David Adrian as a branch pilot.
In addition, the board recommended the appointment of Capt. Michael Harris as a branch captain.
“He has found himself on some of the most difficult situations on Texas waterways and has negotiated every aspect of his training with the waterways and ecosystem as his top priority,” said Adrian.
Adrian and Harris were both sworn in after board approval.