A person who tested positive for COVID-19 visited a local business in Calhoun County while infectious, according to a press release sent by Calhoun County.
It is possible that individuals who visited Scully’s Sports Bar & Grill on Friday, March 20, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., may have been exposed, according to the release.
“The risk of contracting the virus from this exposure is low and isolation is not required for anyone who does not have symptoms,” the release stated.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is supporting Calhoun County in identifying any close contact of the patient while sick, so they can be monitored for symptoms and quickly tested if needed.
The individual who tested positive is currently hospitalized.