The Lavaca Bay Foundation held its monthly meeting Thursday, Mar. 11, at the Calhoun County Extension Office Auditorium.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was the LBF’s latest guest speaker at the meeting.
The USACE talked about the Matagorda Ship Channel project with members of the community present, the County Commissioners, Calhoun County Port Authority, and others.
Coragio Maglio, H&H Branch Chief of the USACE Galveston District, showed the design of the dredging project.
The channel is 1300 feet long, and they are deepening it negative 49 feet, Maglio said, and he added they are building a 130-acre oyster reef and insulating some area for some marsh.
Calhoun County residents asked multiple questions regarding the environmental aspect of the project.
Jeff Pinksy, the acting chief environmental section for the USACE Galveston District, is in charge of the mitigation part of the project.
The foundation was receiving questions via Facebook Live, and one of the questions was about testing for containment.
Maglio said they are going to follow all the “agreements” that are in place by the EPA and other agencies.
The environmental compliance team works with “resource agencies, including the EPA,” to make sure they have “environmental compliance” for all the projects they do, Pinsky said.
“We initiate with the EPA those discussions on sediment testing procedures,” Pinsky said.” What is required? What do we know based on past sediment testing that has happened? All that goes into consideration.”
Pinsky said they work with public comments in the feasibility phase of the project and with the coordination team.
The coordination team is comprised of scientists and “different resource agencies” from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the National Marine Fishery Service, the US Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Texas Water Development Board, Pinsky said.
“We work with all of those folks to try and understand the potential impacts that any federal action [projects] could have on the environment on habitats for organisms on ecosystems,” Pinsky said.
LBF Vice President Janet Weaver was impressed by the many questions from the public and surprised by the turnout.
“I think it is wonderful that people care so much about this beautiful area that we have here,” Weaver said.
“Interacting with the public is really important to get that idea of what the environment is here and how the project has the potential to affect those folks,” Pinsky said.
Other questions asked by the public were the project’s impact on the fishing and shrimp industry, the concerns of the placement of spoils, and the creation of more bird habitats.
The project is currently in the design phase before getting into the actual construction, according to Project Manager Franchella Nealy.
She added they are tweaking the recommended plan for the feasibility study.