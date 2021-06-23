Multiple events scheduled to celebrate the Independence Day
You just gotta ignite the light
And let it shine
Just own the night
Like the Fourth of July
Lyrics from Katy Perry’s “Fireworks)
While Calhoun County organizations, along with the public, are ready to observe the Fourth with a bang through free, multiple fireworks shows, Point Comfort resident Gracie Guajardo plans to celebrate our nation’s birthday with song.
Guajardo, 11, will perform Katy Perry’s “Fireworks” at the Bash at the Bay at dusk before the fireworks display starts at 9 p.m. or dark Saturday, June 26, at Waterfront Park in Point Comfort.
Singing since the age of two, Guajardo, who is a sixth grader at Travis Middle School, has attended the fireworks display with her family since she was small.
“This is the first time I will contribute (to the entertainment),” she said.
Her musical debut was in a third-grade talent show performing Selena’s “Como la Flor.” She also sang in school and church choirs. With Gracie’s confidence at an all-time high, Guajardo’s family contacted the City of Point Comfort with a proposal.
“We were told that the DJ would need to OK it. He did. We were thanked for contributing to the show,” said her mother, Maria Guajardo.
City Administrator Robby Silva is happy to show off local talent.
“We are delighted to have a local student perform. She will definitely add another element to the show.”
Guajardo is not afraid of the high notes Perry hits during the song’s chorus.
“I can hold the high notes for a while. I sometimes mess up on the lyrics so I stutter, but I try again. Two times in the song her vocals overlap. I have to figure out how to do that right.”
Her dream is to become a famous singer, but before that happens, Guajardo hopes performing at the Bash will open up more local singing opportunities to entertain the community.
Singing is her passion.
“I like that my voice goes on freely in all of these different tones. It can be cheerful or sad. Singing is relaxing as well, and it makes people happy. That is a bonus,” she said.
“I hope that younger people who want to sing will see me sing and be inspired to be in a choir and to keep singing when they grow up.”
The Bash festivities begin at 5 p.m. with a live DJ until 9 p.m. Beginning at 6 p.m., the Point Comfort Volunteer Fire Department will sell cheeseburger plates for an annual fundraiser, and the Sandettes will sell nachos and snow cones.
Pyro Shows is setting off $10,000-worth of fireworks, Silva said. Planning begins in January taking a few months to secure the pyrotechnic company, sign up vendors and solicit donations from the business community, he said.
Guajardo could perform in front of an audience of 1,000, according to Silva.
“We definitely expect more people this year as our program was limited last year (due to COVID-19). While we recommend attendees be cautious and maintain social distancing, the City cannot enforce any COVID mitigation measures because of Gov. (Greg) Abbot’s executive order prohibiting local governments from enacting COVID policies, particularly mask mandates.”
Compared to the other shows in the area, Point Comfort has traditionally held its event the weekend prior to the Fourth for 25 years. Silva hopes the 2021 show will give residents a sense of a return to normalcy.
“With the challenging year we all faced last year, we are excited to return to our traditions. It is important to maintain these traditions because they are staples of the community. Our residents identify with these traditions because they offer a sense of community.”
These traditions keep with the character of a small community, Silva said.
“After emerging from what seemed like an isolated year, the City of Point Comfort is ready to celebrate Independence Day and the freedoms and unity that day represents,” he said.
Star Spangled Bay Bash
‘Cause baby, you’re a firework
Come on, show ‘em what you’re worth
Make ‘em go, “Oh, oh, oh”
As you shoot across the sky
COVID-19 did not keep Port Lavacans from filling not only Bayfront Peninsula Park last year, but Lighthouse Beach Park and many streets downtown for the Star Spangled Bay Bash put on by the City of Port Lavaca, according to Tania French, events coordinator.
“It was overwhelmingly well attended.”
Those who did not want to brave the crowds, could do the next best thing and watch the show via an app. This year, people can download the app in advance by searching Sky Wonder on Google Play or Apple App stores. They will also be able to tune in on 98.9 to pick up the music and other happenings from the park.
“The park is wide open, making it easy for people to social distance to whatever level with which they are comfortable,” French said.
She expects the same fireworks fervor this year.
“People love this event. It is our fourth year to have fireworks and people look forward to it each year”.
The 20-minute show begins at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.
Sky Wonder Pyrotechnics coordinates the show at a cost of $20,000. Prior to the show, J Productions will provide music. The show is a wholesome event whether it is experienced in person or remotely.
Whether people experience the show in person, or remotely, French hopes the result is the same.
“This is a chance to celebrate our nation’s freedom with family and friends,” French said.
The 51st Port O’Connor Fireworks
Boom, boom, boom
Even brighter than the moon, moon, moon
It’s always been inside of you, you, you
And now it’s time to let it through
Once again, fireworks will be shot off from the end of King Fisher Beach pier at 9 p.m. Saturday, July 3, in Port O’Connor. Sponsored by the Port O’Connor Chamber of Commerce, the fireworks alone, coordinated by Sky Wonder Pyrotechnics, costs $26,000 with another $4,000 to cover costs for portable toilets, security, labor, and trash services.
The event is supported by donations collected year-round, according to Darla Parker, Chamber president. Vendors and services are scheduled two months prior to the event.
“Our local volunteers work very hard to ensure the show is a success each year. It’s very hard work on some of the hottest days of the summer to set up this display. Workers assist all day long delivering explosives and setting up at the end of the pier, over the Port Lavaca Bay. We appreciate everyone that helps and contributes.”
Parker expects 1,000 spectators from the beach and many more in boats while others can get a view of the show from their balconies and front yards.
“July 4th is one of the busiest weekends in Port O’Connor. Lodging is booked months in advance for this event. I would say there were slightly less people last year since we were in the middle of the pandemic, but the community was still very busy.”
Masks are not required, but Parker encourages those who are ill to stay home. Craft vendors will set up at the pavilion and street side food vendors all from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The event springs from a sense of pride in one’s community and country, Parker said.
“This event is a Port O’Connor tradition, and it is important that we continue this to bring our community together. So many changes are happening in our country, as well as our community, that traditions remind us of what we once were and what we are made of,” she said.