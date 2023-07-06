The Calhoun County Little League 10U Super-Stars are ready to move on in their season, with their next game set for 6 p.m. on Monday, July 3, in the Texas East – Section 4 tournament.
Sunday, in the first game of sectionals, after a 40 minute rain delay, the team fell 16-1 in a run ruled four-inning game to Hallettsville.
Earlier this week, the team had a little surprise for its players. Following their latest practice, each player was given a ring celebrating their achievements. Not to leave team Coach Sean Flores out though, the players also surprised their coach with gifts of their own: an ice chest, baseball cap and energy drinks.
“Right now, we just won the District 27 championships. We had a record of 5-0, meaning that we didn’t lose a single game, despite it being a double elimination. That put us in a very good spot going into the championship games, which we won 12-2. And now we’re going on into sectionals to play against the District 31 champions, Hallettsville,” Flores said Wednesday. “Hopefully, we’ll win that tournament, too.”
As the team moved through their local district games, Flores accredited their success to their strong work ethic and their faith.
“It is all glory to God. This team has put in the work, dedicating our time and effort. But work without faith is just work. We’ve had crazy faith along the way. Before each and every game, we prayed and got on our knees, we confessed it with our mouth and believed it in our hearts, and it came true,” Flores said. “I’m giving all credit to God and, of course, these kids. We practice five days a week, two hours a day, and they’ve sacrificed blood, tears and sweat. They got to where they’re at right now because of their hard work and belief in God.”
Although the team has seen success, Flores said they will continue improving their skills. He also explained he was focused on building consistency with players, with hopes of compounding their talent and teamwork.
“Going to any game is a challenge. I always say that the worst team in baseball can beat the best team in baseball depending on the day. Nothing is going to be forgiving and we can’t take things for granted or make silly errors. It’s going to be a dogfight, but we’re going to be ready for it,” Flores said prior to Sunday’s game. “All of our errors are mental. We can do it physically, but when we’re not there mentally, we tend to rush things and feel the pressure. Mentally, we need to gain confidence and trust in our ability.”
After Sunday’s loss, Flores said. “Today was a humbling experience and opened our eyes. We’re not invincible. Sometimes though, we have to get humbled and brought back to earth. Our heads weren’t in it tonight. We know how to play baseball, but it didn’t show that way. The boys didn’t show the mindset and we didn’t come in with the same intensity we usually had. We were in there and we felt the pressure of the stage. But tomorrow we’ll bounce back.”
Looking ahead, Flores also stated that the path ahead will continue to be challenging but believes that his team will be up for anything.
The sectional tournament is double elimination. If the team wins Monday, they will have July 4 off, and be back on the diamond Wednesday.
Note: Monday’s game will be played after early press deadlines due to the holiday. The Port Lavaca Wave will update online following the game.