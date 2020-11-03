In terms of where Calhoun County is with COVID-19, things seem to be gradually going in the right direction.
The county’s active case count has been decreasing nearly every day and tends to fluctuate from 2-10 cases during the week.
Several factors contribute to this trend, according to Memorial Medical Center’s Chief Nursing Officer Erin Clevenger. The three factors are the ones that have been preached from the beginning, such as social distancing, hand hygiene, and mask use.
“We are hesitant to celebrate these numbers as ‘winning the battle’ as we are seeing the numbers creep back up all around us,” Clevenger said.” “We cannot pay attention only to what is going on in our county and must be aware of pandemic activity around us also.”
There has been a slight uptick in the big metro areas like Houston and Dallas, but Calhoun County continues to stay under 10 active cases.
“As history has shown over the last several months, we tend to lag a few weeks behind the metro areas. They are seeing increased activity which has kept our senses heightened also,” Clevenger said.
With Calhoun County in good standing with COVID-19, MMC’s staff and medical care workers in the county are getting a much-needed break.
“(It) has provided some much-needed relief and recovery for our team,” Clevenger said.
Clevenger said access to testing has increased for patients, but the demand has seemed to level off or slightly decrease over the last month.
Clevenger reported more good news regarding the hospital’s capacity with COVID-19 patients. MMC is averaging less than two COVID-19 type patients.
MMC has submitted its application to be a designated facility to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
“We are very hopeful that we will receive the vaccine when it is released,” Clevenger said.
She also stated that there will most likely be strict guidelines and timelines on the population that will receive the vaccine.