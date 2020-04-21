UIL announced last Friday that all activities, including state championships, are canceled for the remainder of the year.
Calhoun Sandies Softball Head Coach Daniel Castillo and three seniors, Catherine Hernandez, Claire Blinka, and Paige Weaver, spoke to the Port Lavaca Wave before the announcement from the UIL of the cancellation of the spring season.
Castillo talked about his reaction in early March of the UIL suspending all activities due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Castillo was teaching a class when he received a text from Athletic Director Richard Whitaker and an email from the UIL about the suspension of the season.
As a coach, Castillo talked about how he is dealing with this situation.
“It is the first time this has ever happened. I’m disappointed about not being able to play, but I do understand the importance of the safety of all,” Castillo said.
Castillo’s players were sad about the news but understood the situation, he said.
Hernandez, Blinka, and Weaver talked about how they are coping with the fact there are not playing softball right now.
“I have known my teammates and coaches for most of my life, and we all have basically been playing softball together since we were little,” Hernandez said. “So not being able to play softball with my friends has been a real struggle.”
Hernandez added she has been staying physically active for softball and staying active on social media with friends, teammates, and focusing on online school work helps her cope during these difficult times.
Blinka talked about how her coaches are helping deal with not playing softball.
“Our coaches put positivity before anything,” Blinka said. “It has been hard, but when we have such amazing coaches, it takes some of the stress off.”
Weaver talked about coping during these difficult times, and she said getting on the field and staying active has helped her, but she added not being able to play has been difficult.
Castillo and his three seniors all have one thing in common: they miss being on the field for practices and games.
“I really do miss being able to coach and have practice with the players. A whole bunch.” Castillo said.
Castillo and his players have been in constant communication since the UIL’s announcement, and they have been receiving positive messages.
“My coaches have been sending us seniors updates about what will happen to the season,” Hernandez said. “And I´ve been in touch with my teammates. All of them are anxious to get back on the field and keep doing what we love. It has been really hard for all of us to be in this suspension.”
As the leaders of the teams, Hernandez, Blinka, and Weaver are making sure they are in constant contact with their teammates and lifting their spirits.
“All the seniors are making sure that no one is thinking negative thoughts, and are staying positive at this time,” Hernandez said.
Weaver said the same thing to her softball teammates about keeping positive and encouraging them to stay active as much as possible.
Blinka has been constantly checking on her teammates during these difficult times.
“I am constantly checking up on my teammates and seeing how they are doing,” Blinka said. “Yes, continuing to practice is very important, but with something as serious as this, my main focus is my team’s health.”
Blinka added if her teammates feel uncomfortable about practicing or feeling sick, she encourages teammates to stay home.
All three of these seniors talked about how Calhoun athletics has impacted their lives.
“Calhoun athletics has impacted my life deeply,” Hernandez said. “I have made the best of friends and the greatest memories because of athletics, and I would not change anything.”
Blinka talked about how athletics at Calhoun changed her life, and she said it taught her so much more than just sports.
“It has taught me how to be a great teammate, leadership, and perseverance.” Blinka said, “The coaches have done an amazing job of molding athletes into great people.”
Weaver mentioned the best part of athletics was “being surrounded by amazing and positive coaches”, and she added the athletes are always encouraging, and it made “the hard workouts worth sweating for”.
Castillo has a message to all of his players during these difficult times.
“Stay safe and to the seniors, hopefully, we get to finish what we started this year and good luck in your future endeavors if we do not get the opportunity to play,” Castillo said.
CALHOUN TRACK
The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has put the Calhoun sports season on hold.
The Wave continues its series with the Calhoun Track teams and how the athletes are handling their season put on hold due to the virus.
Four Calhoun track stars, seniors Reggie Fredrick, Paige Weaver, and Will Grubert, and junior Emme O’Donnell, talked to the Wave about their experiences.
O’Donnell got the news of the track season being suspended from a post online by UIL and a confirmation from her track coach Kellie Whitaker.
O’Donnell talked about how she is coping with the track season on hold.
“With our track meets being suspended, it makes it really hard to motivate myself to stay fit when I am stuck at home,” O’Donnell said. “Because of this, I am a little nervous of how I will perform when the track season starts again. Although I am slightly frustrated and worried, I believe The Lord will give me strength and courage to endure any obstacles I face.”
O’Donnell said she didn’t participate in the last three meets due to severe shin splints.
“I wasn’t able to run for almost a month, so I aqua-jogged and biked,” O’Donnell said. “Now that I am fully healed, I am getting my miles in by running in my neighborhood. I feel blessed to be back on my feet again.”
As a Calhoun athlete, O’Donnell talked about getting through this difficult time, especially her senior teammates.
“It is only my junior year, and I will have another year to be a Calhoun athlete, while senior athletes do not,” O’Donnell said. “So my prayers go out to them, and I hope they will get to finish their season.”
Weaver and Fredrick who are O’Donnell’s teammates, and Grubert, who is on the boys’ track team, talked about dealing with the track season being put on hold as seniors.
Frederick talked about her reaction to the suspension of the track season. She said she was “shocked and devastated” to find out how much of the season was going to be missed.
“At first, I only thought it was going to be a couple of weeks,” Frederick said. “But when I realized that the Cuero meet that we participated in on March 14th could be the last time that I ever competed on a track, it broke my heart.”
Frederick said she has been doing her best to stay in shape by working out every day. She added it’s not the same without her teammates and coaches there to train with, but she is doing the best she can.
Frederick, Weaver, O’Donnell, and Grubert talked about how much they miss being on the track field and being around their coaches.
“Being on the track with all of my friends is something that I always looked forward to doing,” Frederick said. “Not being able to practice, see my friends, or even getting yelled at to run faster is something that I miss every day.”
Grubert said he misses being out on the track field with his teammates for the meets, and especially the competition.
“I love competition and going out to practice every day and making myself and my teammates better by pushing harder and harder every day,” Grubert said.
Weaver, who also plays softball, talked about how much she appreciated all of these sports she played when the epidemic started.
“It’s hard to put in words how much I miss being active in sports. I miss my teammates and coaches greatly,” Weaver said. ”It’s hard not to be around the people that you spend the most time with and the things I love.”
As leaders of their respective teams, the seniors have been sending positive messages and making sure their teammates are working out.
“I am trying to keep in contact with my teammates and making sure that they are doing their workouts,” Frederick said.
Grubert said even though he hasn’t heard from his fellow teammates, but he has a message for them.
“If I had a word for them it would be to stay on the grind and, for the underclassmen, don’t let this year dictate the rest of your years, grind, and keep going,” Grubert said.
Grubert, Weaver, and Frederick talk about how Calhoun Athletics impacted their four years in high school.
“Calhoun athletics has impacted my life hugely,” Grubert said. “The pursuit of becoming a great 400-meter runner has pushed me to my limits physically and mentally. There have been days where I just feel like I can’t run another lap, but it just motivates me to run it and get stronger.”
Fredrick said Calhoun athletics had a huge impact on her “high school career.”
“I play volleyball and run track, so I am constantly at games, meets, or at practices,” Fredrick said. “Athletics has taught me how to work hard, how to be dedicated, and even how to manage my time. I will forever appreciate the memories and lessons that Calhoun athletics has taught me.”
Weaver said the best of about being in Calhoun athletics is being surrounded by “amazing and positive coaches”. She added the athletes are always “encouraging”, and it makes the hard workouts worth sweating for.