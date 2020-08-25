Landowners interested in running on the ballot to serve as a director of the Calhoun Soil and Water Conservation District (CSWCD) Board for Subdivision No. 4 must complete a Declaration Notice for Candidacy form by 4:30 p.m. Aug. 31.
Dennis Klump, chairman of the district, said the Declaration Notice for the Candidacy form is to be filed in person with the SWCD clerk or Farm Service Agency (FSA) clerk between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the Calhoun County Agriculture Building located at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds.
The election is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at the Bauer Exhibit Building.
Early voting by personal appearance for the election will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on business days, between Sept. 14 and Sept. 25. However, the Agriculture Code provides that a district may declare all unopposed candidates elected to their respective offices do not have to conduct an election.
‘This provision of law helps save costs associated with holding an election,” said Klump. “ We will know after the close of filing if there is a contested race. If so, we will conduct the election. If not, the board of directors will declare the unopposed candidate to be duly elected to the respective office and assume duties following the scheduled Election Day.”
A candidate must meet the following eligibility requirements: be 18 years old, reside in a county all or part of which is in the district, hold a title to a farm or ranch land within the respective subdivision, and be actively engaged in farming and/or ranching.
Subdivision No. 4 begins at the intersection of FM 238 and Chocolate Bayou; thence down Chocolate Bayou and southeast along the shores of Lavaca and Matagorda Bays to the intersection of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway at Port O’Connor; thence east on the ICW across Matagorda Bay to the Calhoun-Matagorda County line; thence south, southwest and north along the Calhoun County line to its junction with Refugio and Aransas County line; thence in a straight line across San Antonio Bay to the east shore of San Antonio Bay at the end of Main Street in Seadrift; thence along Main Street of Seadrift to its intersection of Hwy 185; thence along Hwy 185 to its intersection of FM 238; thence along FM 238 to its intersection of Chocolate Bayou, the place of its beginning.
Soil and Water Conservation Districts are political subdivisions of state government responsible for coordinating and administering the conservation activities within their district. The district’s board of directors meets monthly to confer on conservation issues and needs of the district. Districts assist farmers and ranchers by offering solutions to soil, water, and related resource conservation issues through voluntary programs and receive assistance from the federal and state government to accomplish their objectives. Districts also conduct other activities to bring a widespread understanding of soil and water conservation and to inform the public of the need to conserve soil, water, and related natural resources.
Additional election information is available by contacting the CSWCD at 361-552-2969, ext. 3.