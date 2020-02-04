The wait is over. The Calhoun Sandcrabs found out Monday morning at the Region 3 office in Victoria, the district they’ll be playing football in next season.
Calhoun will face familiar foes from last season like Calallen, Alice, and Tuloso-Midway, along with two new teams, Beeville and Corpus Christi Miller.
Sandcrabs Head Coach Richard Whitaker said he wasn’t worried about who his team will face in the district, but “worried” about getting preseason games.
“When your neighbors from Victoria refused to play you after they tell you they will play you,” Whitaker said.
Whitaker added Rockport, Sinton and other teams put Calhoun in a “bad situation” in that they couldn’t find games, and he said his coaches had to scramble in attempts to find non-district opponents willing to play.
Whitaker talked about the district and how tough it is this season.
“We’re familiar with all of those schools. It’s going to be a tough little district,” Whitaker said. “You got Miller that was 10-0, Beeville was 10-0, and us and Calallen. I tell you it is a tough district.”
Whitaker added that Tuloso-Midway and Alice are also “good ball clubs”, and he said his team is looking forward to the challenge.
The Sandcrabs will have tough non-district matchups with teams like Navarro, Stafford, El Campo, Bryan Rudder, and Second Baptist.
Whitaker talked about the non-district teams, and he said his team has some tough ones, especially playing Navarro the first week of the season.
“We got some tough preseason games, but thank God we have some, and it’s just frustrating we can’t get the folks next door to play us,” Whitaker said.
The Sandcrabs officially play in 4A Division I, District 15 in Region 4.
--DISTRICT TEAMS--
Calhoun
Calallen
Tuloso-Midway
Alice
Beeville-Jones
Corpus Christi Miller
--NON-DISTRICT--
Week one: Navarro
Week two: Stafford
Week three: El Campo
Week four: Bryan Rudder
Week five: Second Baptist