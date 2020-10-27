The Calhoun Athletic Trainers held their 19th annual Pink Out game last Friday at the Calhoun-Miller game.
Calhoun Sports Medicine has been selling pink shirts for 19 years during breast cancer awareness month, according to Head Athletic Trainer Frank Parker.
Parker said it started when his mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2001 and a few student trainers’ family members as well.
“They have sold around 9,000+ t-shirts and have donated about $48,000 to local charities and CCISD employees,” Parker said. “This year, Calhoun Sports Medicine would like to thank the following folks for their sponsorships of this project: Port Lavaca Clinic, Memorial Medical Hospital, Power Electric, Bob Bonar and State Farm, Irene and Steve Delacruz, Coby’s Wrecker Service, Bush’s Chicken, Victoria Orthopedic Group, HEB, and Point Comfort Mooring.”
For the 20th year, Parker said Calhoun Sports Medicine would like everyone to pull out those pink t-shirts and see if they can turn the stadium all pink.